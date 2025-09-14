School Holiday on 15th September 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

As the new week begins, parents and students will be heading to school, as September 15, 2025, is a regular working day across most of the country. Despite a series of festive breaks this month, there is no nationwide school holiday today. Though celebrated as Engineer's Day, this is not a gazetted holiday, so schools in all states are scheduled to operate as usual.

The next major holidays are expected to fall later this month with upcoming festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra. For today, it is business as usual in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

As of September 15, 2025, the academic status in several states remains subject to local conditions, particularly following recent heavy rainfall and flooding. While most regions are back to a normal schedule, parents and students in certain areas must stay updated on last-minute announcements.