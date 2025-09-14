School Holiday on 15th September 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

As the new week begins, parents and students will be heading to school, as September 15, 2025, is a regular working day across most of the country. Despite a series of festive breaks this month, there is no nationwide school holiday today. Though celebrated as Engineer's Day, this is not a gazetted holiday, so schools in all states are scheduled to operate as usual.
The next major holidays are expected to fall later this month with upcoming festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra. For today, it is business as usual in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
As of September 15, 2025, the academic status in several states remains subject to local conditions, particularly following recent heavy rainfall and flooding. While most regions are back to a normal schedule, parents and students in certain areas must stay updated on last-minute announcements.
Detailed State-Wise Status:
-
Jammu & Kashmir: Schools in the Jammu Division, which faced closures for nearly two weeks due to floods and landslides, were given a directive to reopen from September 10, 2025. However, local authorities and school heads have been instructed to conduct thorough safety and sanitation audits before allowing students to return. In areas with significant damage, schools may continue to remain closed based on the safety reports submitted to the district administration.
-
Punjab: The state government directed all schools to reopen from September 9, 2025, following extensive flood-related closures. However, the final decision to keep a school closed rests with the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district. In areas like Ferozepur and Jalandhar, where some schools sustained structural damage or remained waterlogged, specific closures have been announced, and these are being reviewed on a day-to-day basis.
-
Rajasthan: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued heavy rain warnings for several districts in early September, leading to closures in districts like Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur. While the immediate threat has passed in many areas, the situation is being monitored. Local authorities will make decisions on a day-to-day basis if heavy rain returns to these regions.
-
Telangana: As of September 15, there have been no official school holiday announcements despite rain warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. Schools are operating as usual. However, authorities are on high alert and may announce sudden closures if the weather situation deteriorates.
-
Other States (General Status): States that were affected by heavy rains earlier in the month, such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, have largely returned to their regular school schedule. The decision for any future closure will be made at the district level based on the local weather forecast.
The academic week begins today for most of the nation. Despite localized weather concerns, the majority of students and teachers will be back in their classrooms. It is crucial for families in affected districts to stay informed about any local announcements regarding school status.
