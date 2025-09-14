School Assembly Headlines Today (15 September): India to Become $30 Trillion Economy, GST 2.0 Rolled Out Before Festivals and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Kolkata Ahead of Combined Commanders’ Conference
GST on Spectacles and Lenses Reduced to 5%
India to Become $30 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates National Conference on Women Empowerment in Tirupati
Amit Shah Inaugurates 5th All India Rajbhasha Sammelan, Urges Respect for Mother Tongues
Ministry of Ayush Joins National ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ to Promote Women’s Health
Union Minister L. Murugan Affirms Centre’s Support for Punjab Flood Victims
Ministry of Commerce and Industry Reopens Application Window for PLI Scheme on White Goods
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
US President Trump Calls on NATO to Halt Russian Oil Purchases, Threatens Tariffs on China
Bangladeshi Folk Legend Singer and Cultural Figure Farida Parveen Passes Away at 70
Over one lakh join London anti-immigration rally; 26 police officers injured in clashes
Ecuador Sees Another Deadly Pool Hall Shooting; At Least Seven Killed in Santo Domingo Province
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Hamas Strike
NATO Heightens Security After Russian Drone Breaches Romanian Airspace Amid Ukraine Strikes
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Jaismine Lamboria Wins Gold in 57kg Category at World Boxing Championships in Liverpool
Commonwealth Games Champion Lakshya Sen to Face Li Shifeng in Hong Kong Open Super 500 Final
Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin’s Candidates Hopes Hit After Loss to Alireza Firouzja in FIDE Grand Swiss
India Beat Switzerland in World Group I, Qualify for 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers
Women’s Cricket: India Begin Three-Match ODI Series Against Australia Ahead of 2025 World Cup
Women’s Asia Cup: India Set for Final Clash Against China After Draw with Japan
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
GST 2.0 Rolled Out Before Festivals, Will Benefit Every Indian: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Next-Gen GST Reforms: Essential Goods Like Milk, Bread, Pulses Made Tax-Free
NPCI Hikes UPI Limit for Merchant Payments to ₹10 Lakh per Day
Next-Gen GST Reforms: PM Modi Delivers Major Tax Relief on Food and Stationery
Retail Inflation Inches Up to 2.07% in August, Still Below RBI’s 4% Goal
Crude Oil Prices Rise; Brent Up Over 2%, WTI Gains 1.8%
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."
Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.
