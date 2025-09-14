SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
School Assembly Headlines Today (15 September): India to Become $30 Trillion Economy, GST 2.0 Rolled Out Before Festivals and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 14, 2025, 18:01 IST

This news article, compiled for school assemblies on September 15, 2025, offers a complete summary of the day's top headlines. It encompasses national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, concluding with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, refer to the full article.

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Kolkata Ahead of Combined Commanders’ Conference

  • GST on Spectacles and Lenses Reduced to 5%

  • India to Become $30 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates National Conference on Women Empowerment in Tirupati

  • Amit Shah Inaugurates 5th All India Rajbhasha Sammelan, Urges Respect for Mother Tongues

  • Ministry of Ayush Joins National ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ to Promote Women’s Health

  • Union Minister L. Murugan Affirms Centre’s Support for Punjab Flood Victims

  • Ministry of Commerce and Industry Reopens Application Window for PLI Scheme on White Goods

  • IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh

International News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • US President Trump Calls on NATO to Halt Russian Oil Purchases, Threatens Tariffs on China

  • Bangladeshi Folk Legend Singer and Cultural Figure Farida Parveen Passes Away at 70

  • Over one lakh join London anti-immigration rally; 26 police officers injured in clashes

  • Ecuador Sees Another Deadly Pool Hall Shooting; At Least Seven Killed in Santo Domingo Province

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Hamas Strike

  • NATO Heightens Security After Russian Drone Breaches Romanian Airspace Amid Ukraine Strikes

Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • Jaismine Lamboria Wins Gold in 57kg Category at World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

  • Commonwealth Games Champion Lakshya Sen to Face Li Shifeng in Hong Kong Open Super 500 Final

  • Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin’s Candidates Hopes Hit After Loss to Alireza Firouzja in FIDE Grand Swiss

  • India Beat Switzerland in World Group I, Qualify for 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers

  • Women’s Cricket: India Begin Three-Match ODI Series Against Australia Ahead of 2025 World Cup

  • Women’s Asia Cup: India Set for Final Clash Against China After Draw with Japan

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • GST 2.0 Rolled Out Before Festivals, Will Benefit Every Indian: Finance Minister Sitharaman

  • Next-Gen GST Reforms: Essential Goods Like Milk, Bread, Pulses Made Tax-Free

  • NPCI Hikes UPI Limit for Merchant Payments to ₹10 Lakh per Day

  • Next-Gen GST Reforms: PM Modi Delivers Major Tax Relief on Food and Stationery

  • Retail Inflation Inches Up to 2.07% in August, Still Below RBI’s 4% Goal

  • Crude Oil Prices Rise; Brent Up Over 2%, WTI Gains 1.8%

Thought of the Day

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."

Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.

