Which Indian State Has the Highest Number of Toll Plazas?

India's vast and fast-developing highway system depends on a broad network of toll plazas that pay for the upkeep and development of roads, expressways, and major corridors between big cities. As of 2025, there are more than 1,000 National Highway toll plazas and thousands on state highways, placing toll collection at the foundation of road infrastructure growth.
With the launch of FASTag, GPS-based tolling, and Multi-Lane Free Flow technology, toll plazas became more efficient, providing travelers with seamless, cashless travel and decreasing congestion. The state-by-state distribution of toll plazas is quite dissimilar, indicating each region's strategic connectivity and contribution to national commerce.
Statewise Toll Plaza Numbers (2025)
|
State
|
Number of Toll Plazas
|
Rajasthan
|
156
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
97
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
90
|
Maharashtra
|
89
|
Tamil Nadu
|
78
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
72
|
Delhi NCR
|
60
|
Gujarat
|
58
|
Karnataka
|
55
|
Haryana
|
45
|
Punjab
|
40
|
Kerala
|
35
|
Odisha
|
30
|
Bihar
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
25
|
Jharkhand
|
20
Why Does Rajasthan Lead?
-
Geographic Size: Rajasthan covers vast land, requiring extensive road networks, especially through desert regions and border corridors.
-
Strategic Highways: Major highways—Delhi–Jaipur (NH-48), inter-state routes to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and roadways linking to North India—cross Rajasthan.
-
Maintenance Needs: Harsh terrain and high traffic on certain stretches necessitate frequent upgrades, hence more toll plazas for funding.
-
Connectivity: Rajasthan acts as a national transit hub, making toll collection critical for efficient traffic management and infrastructure upkeep.
Functions and Importance of Toll Plazas
-
Revenue Collection: Toll fees fund maintenance, flyovers, service lanes, and enhance traveler facilities.
-
Travel Efficiency: Well-managed toll roads offer swifter journeys compared to untolled stretches.
-
Technology Adoption: FASTag and digital payments have streamlined toll experiences, reducing congestion and travel time.
-
State Government Roles: Investment decisions in toll infrastructure vary by state based on industrial density, geographic demands, and trade routes.
FASTag Annual Pass
For frequent travelers, FASTag’s yearly pass enables either unlimited or up to 200 trips in a year for one prepaid cost, adding convenience for commuters and transporters who regularly cross multiple toll plazas. This innovation highlights the ongoing efforts to modernize India’s tolling system for seamless highway travel.
The presence of toll plazas mirrors not just India’s transportation progress, but also the priorities in regional development and inter-state connectivity. Rajasthan’s lead in toll plazas underscores its geographic and economic significance, serving as a crucial hub for travel between multiple states.
As India’s highways continue to expand, toll infrastructure, efficient collection, and technology-enabled travel such as FASTag will remain key pillars driving safe and smooth journeys across the subcontinent.
