Which Indian State Has the Highest Number of Toll Plazas?

India's vast and fast-developing highway system depends on a broad network of toll plazas that pay for the upkeep and development of roads, expressways, and major corridors between big cities. As of 2025, there are more than 1,000 National Highway toll plazas and thousands on state highways, placing toll collection at the foundation of road infrastructure growth.

With the launch of FASTag, GPS-based tolling, and Multi-Lane Free Flow technology, toll plazas became more efficient, providing travelers with seamless, cashless travel and decreasing congestion. The state-by-state distribution of toll plazas is quite dissimilar, indicating each region's strategic connectivity and contribution to national commerce.

Statewise Toll Plaza Numbers (2025)