Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

Which Indian State Has the Highest Number of Toll Plazas?

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 12, 2025, 20:12 IST

India's highway network has over 1,000 toll plazas, with Rajasthan leading the list with 156 due to its vast size and strategic highways. These plazas fund road maintenance and are now more efficient thanks to technology like FASTag. The distribution of tolls reflects each state's contribution to national commerce and infrastructure growth.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

India's vast and fast-developing highway system depends on a broad network of toll plazas that pay for the upkeep and development of roads, expressways, and major corridors between big cities. As of 2025, there are more than 1,000 National Highway toll plazas and thousands on state highways, placing toll collection at the foundation of road infrastructure growth. 

With the launch of FASTag, GPS-based tolling, and Multi-Lane Free Flow technology, toll plazas became more efficient, providing travelers with seamless, cashless travel and decreasing congestion. The state-by-state distribution of toll plazas is quite dissimilar, indicating each region's strategic connectivity and contribution to national commerce.

Statewise Toll Plaza Numbers (2025)

State

Number of Toll Plazas

Rajasthan

156 

Uttar Pradesh

97 

Madhya Pradesh

90 

Maharashtra

89 

Tamil Nadu

78 

Andhra Pradesh

72 

Delhi NCR

60 

Gujarat

58 

Karnataka

55 

Haryana

45 

Punjab

40 

Kerala

35 

Odisha

30 

Bihar

28 

West Bengal

25 

Jharkhand

20 

Why Does Rajasthan Lead?

  • Geographic Size: Rajasthan covers vast land, requiring extensive road networks, especially through desert regions and border corridors.

  • Strategic Highways: Major highways—Delhi–Jaipur (NH-48), inter-state routes to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and roadways linking to North India—cross Rajasthan.

  • Maintenance Needs: Harsh terrain and high traffic on certain stretches necessitate frequent upgrades, hence more toll plazas for funding.

  • Connectivity: Rajasthan acts as a national transit hub, making toll collection critical for efficient traffic management and infrastructure upkeep.

Functions and Importance of Toll Plazas

  • Revenue Collection: Toll fees fund maintenance, flyovers, service lanes, and enhance traveler facilities.

  • Travel Efficiency: Well-managed toll roads offer swifter journeys compared to untolled stretches.

  • Technology Adoption: FASTag and digital payments have streamlined toll experiences, reducing congestion and travel time.

  • State Government Roles: Investment decisions in toll infrastructure vary by state based on industrial density, geographic demands, and trade routes.

FASTag Annual Pass

For frequent travelers, FASTag’s yearly pass enables either unlimited or up to 200 trips in a year for one prepaid cost, adding convenience for commuters and transporters who regularly cross multiple toll plazas. This innovation highlights the ongoing efforts to modernize India’s tolling system for seamless highway travel.

The presence of toll plazas mirrors not just India’s transportation progress, but also the priorities in regional development and inter-state connectivity. Rajasthan’s lead in toll plazas underscores its geographic and economic significance, serving as a crucial hub for travel between multiple states. 

As India’s highways continue to expand, toll infrastructure, efficient collection, and technology-enabled travel such as FASTag will remain key pillars driving safe and smooth journeys across the subcontinent.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News