India vs Pakistan Head to Head in Asia Cup T20 and ODI Format: Check Record and Stats

India and Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup are cricket’s most anticipated showdowns, electrifying fans globally and shaping the tournament’s narrative. Both teams boast some of cricket's grandest moments and, with every Asia Cup edition, add new chapters to their storied rivalry.

Asia Cup Head-to-Head Overview

Total Asia Cup Meetings (ODI + T20I): 19

India Wins: 10

Pakistan Wins: 6

No Result/Abandoned: 3

ODI Format: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in ODIs at the Asia Cup, with India holding the upper hand in most nail-biting encounters. Historic clashes include India’s dramatic wins in 2010 (Dambulla) and the record 228-run thrashing in 2023 (Colombo).

Head-to-Head Stats: Asia Cup ODIs