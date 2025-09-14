SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in Asia Cup T20 and ODI Format: Check Record and Stats

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 14, 2025, 15:11 IST

India and Pakistan gear up for their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai, a rivalry marked by iconic encounters and electrifying moments. With India leading overall in both ODIs and T20Is, fans can expect another thrilling battle. The match will be broadcast across major TV networks and online platforms worldwide.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

India and Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup are cricket’s most anticipated showdowns, electrifying fans globally and shaping the tournament’s narrative. Both teams boast some of cricket's grandest moments and, with every Asia Cup edition, add new chapters to their storied rivalry.

Asia Cup Head-to-Head Overview

  • Total Asia Cup Meetings (ODI + T20I): 19

  • India Wins: 10

  • Pakistan Wins: 6

  • No Result/Abandoned: 3

ODI Format: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in ODIs at the Asia Cup, with India holding the upper hand in most nail-biting encounters. Historic clashes include India’s dramatic wins in 2010 (Dambulla) and the record 228-run thrashing in 2023 (Colombo).

Head-to-Head Stats: Asia Cup ODIs

Year

Venue

India Score

Pakistan Score

Result

1984

Sharjah

188/4 (46)

134 (39.4)

India won by 54 runs

1988

Dhaka

143/6 (40.4)

142 (All out)

India won by 4 wickets

1995

Sharjah

169 (42.4)

266/9 (50)

Pakistan won by 97 runs

1997

Colombo (SSC)

30/5 (9)

No Result (Rain)

1997

Colombo (SSC)

Match Abandoned

2000

Dhaka

251 (47.4)

295/7 (50)

Pakistan won by 44 runs

2004

Colombo (RPS)

241/8 (50)

300/9 (50)

Pakistan won by 59 runs

2008

Karachi

301/4 (42.1)

299/4 (50)

India won by 6 wickets

2008

Karachi

309/2 (45.3)

308/7 (50)

Pakistan won by 8 wickets

2010

Dambulla

271/7 (49.5)

267 (50)

India won by 3 wickets

2012

Mirpur

330/4 (47.5)

329/6 (50)

India won by 6 wickets

2014

Mirpur

245/8 (50)

249/9 (49.4)

Pakistan won by 1 wicket

2018

Dubai

164/2 (29)

162 (43.1)

India won by 8 wickets

2018

Dubai

238/1 (39.3)

237/7 (50)

India won by 9 wickets

2023

Colombo

356/2 (50)

128 (32)

India won by 228 runs

2023

Pallekele

266 (48.5)

No Result

India leads 8–5 in Asia Cup ODIs, with stellar performances in recent editions.

T20 Format: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

With the introduction of the T20 format in 2016, this rivalry found new fervor. India currently leads the bilateral T20 head-to-head in both Asia Cup and total T20Is.

Head-to-Head Stats: Asia Cup T20Is

Year

Venue

India Score

Pakistan Score

Result

2016

Mirpur

85/5 (15.3)

83 (17.3)

India won by 5 wickets

2022 (Grp)

Dubai

148/5 (19.4)

147 (19.5)

India won by 5 wickets

2022 (Super4)

Dubai

181/7 (20)

182/5 (19.5)

Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Overall: India leads 2–1 in Asia Cup T20Is.
Total T20I meetings (all tournaments): 13; India leads 9–3, with one tie.

Record Breakers & Trends

  • India's 228-run victory over Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup ODIs was their biggest to date.

  • Rain forced the cancellation of several matches (1997, 2023).

  • In the Asia Cup, both teams have fielded elite players, with Shoaib Malik of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India ranking among the top run scorers.

Match Channel Number List for Asia Cup 2025

Fans can catch the excitement with multi-language coverage across various DTH and OTT platforms:

Channel

Tata Sky

Airtel

Dish TV

Videocon D2H

Sun Direct

Sony Sports Ten 1

471

285

606

401

500

Sony Sports Ten 1 HD

470

286

605

923

984

Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi)

473

287

607

403

502

Sony Sports Ten 3 HD

472

288

614

924

985

Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Te)

1551

175

639

654

513

Sony Sports Ten 4 HD

1550

176

638

928

984

For free-to-air viewers, Doordarshan and JioTV offer India-Pakistan matches live.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Live Streaming

TV Broadcast in India

  • Sony Sports Network channels (Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4, in multiple languages) will broadcast the match countrywide.

Online & App Streaming

  • SonyLIV App & Website

  • FanCode App (mobile and web)

  • JioTV (mobile)

Highest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores

International Viewers

  • USA & Canada: Willow TV

  • UK & Ireland: TNT Sports 1, Sky Sports

  • Australia & New Zealand: YuppTV

  • Bangladesh: Gazi TV

  • Pakistan: PTV Sports

  • Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV

Match Time

  • Date: September 14, 2025

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss: 7:30 PM IST)

  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan is much more than a cricket match—it is a festival of rivalry, adrenaline, and skill, always loaded with surprises. With India historically holding the edge in both ODIs and T20s, the stakes, the passion, and the anticipation only intensify as both teams step onto the Dubai turf in 2025, ready to write another iconic chapter.

Also Read |

List of 10 fastest Centuries in ODIs

List of Centuries scored by Indians in the debut Test match

Top 10 Wicket Keepers in World Cricket: Check the Full List Here


Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News