India vs Pakistan Head to Head in Asia Cup T20 and ODI Format: Check Record and Stats

India and Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup are cricket’s most anticipated showdowns, electrifying fans globally and shaping the tournament’s narrative. Both teams boast some of cricket's grandest moments and, with every Asia Cup edition, add new chapters to their storied rivalry.
Asia Cup Head-to-Head Overview
-
Total Asia Cup Meetings (ODI + T20I): 19
-
India Wins: 10
-
Pakistan Wins: 6
-
No Result/Abandoned: 3
ODI Format: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup
India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in ODIs at the Asia Cup, with India holding the upper hand in most nail-biting encounters. Historic clashes include India’s dramatic wins in 2010 (Dambulla) and the record 228-run thrashing in 2023 (Colombo).
Head-to-Head Stats: Asia Cup ODIs
|
Year
|
Venue
|
India Score
|
Pakistan Score
|
Result
|
1984
|
Sharjah
|
188/4 (46)
|
134 (39.4)
|
India won by 54 runs
|
1988
|
Dhaka
|
143/6 (40.4)
|
142 (All out)
|
India won by 4 wickets
|
1995
|
Sharjah
|
169 (42.4)
|
266/9 (50)
|
Pakistan won by 97 runs
|
1997
|
Colombo (SSC)
|
—
|
30/5 (9)
|
No Result (Rain)
|
1997
|
Colombo (SSC)
|
—
|
—
|
Match Abandoned
|
2000
|
Dhaka
|
251 (47.4)
|
295/7 (50)
|
Pakistan won by 44 runs
|
2004
|
Colombo (RPS)
|
241/8 (50)
|
300/9 (50)
|
Pakistan won by 59 runs
|
2008
|
Karachi
|
301/4 (42.1)
|
299/4 (50)
|
India won by 6 wickets
|
2008
|
Karachi
|
309/2 (45.3)
|
308/7 (50)
|
Pakistan won by 8 wickets
|
2010
|
Dambulla
|
271/7 (49.5)
|
267 (50)
|
India won by 3 wickets
|
2012
|
Mirpur
|
330/4 (47.5)
|
329/6 (50)
|
India won by 6 wickets
|
2014
|
Mirpur
|
245/8 (50)
|
249/9 (49.4)
|
Pakistan won by 1 wicket
|
2018
|
Dubai
|
164/2 (29)
|
162 (43.1)
|
India won by 8 wickets
|
2018
|
Dubai
|
238/1 (39.3)
|
237/7 (50)
|
India won by 9 wickets
|
2023
|
Colombo
|
356/2 (50)
|
128 (32)
|
India won by 228 runs
|
2023
|
Pallekele
|
266 (48.5)
|
—
|
No Result
India leads 8–5 in Asia Cup ODIs, with stellar performances in recent editions.
T20 Format: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup
With the introduction of the T20 format in 2016, this rivalry found new fervor. India currently leads the bilateral T20 head-to-head in both Asia Cup and total T20Is.
Head-to-Head Stats: Asia Cup T20Is
|
Year
|
Venue
|
India Score
|
Pakistan Score
|
Result
|
2016
|
Mirpur
|
85/5 (15.3)
|
83 (17.3)
|
India won by 5 wickets
|
2022 (Grp)
|
Dubai
|
148/5 (19.4)
|
147 (19.5)
|
India won by 5 wickets
|
2022 (Super4)
|
Dubai
|
181/7 (20)
|
182/5 (19.5)
|
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
Overall: India leads 2–1 in Asia Cup T20Is.
Total T20I meetings (all tournaments): 13; India leads 9–3, with one tie.
Record Breakers & Trends
-
India's 228-run victory over Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup ODIs was their biggest to date.
-
Rain forced the cancellation of several matches (1997, 2023).
-
In the Asia Cup, both teams have fielded elite players, with Shoaib Malik of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India ranking among the top run scorers.
Match Channel Number List for Asia Cup 2025
Fans can catch the excitement with multi-language coverage across various DTH and OTT platforms:
|
Channel
|
Tata Sky
|
Airtel
|
Dish TV
|
Videocon D2H
|
Sun Direct
|
Sony Sports Ten 1
|
471
|
285
|
606
|
401
|
500
|
Sony Sports Ten 1 HD
|
470
|
286
|
605
|
923
|
984
|
Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi)
|
473
|
287
|
607
|
403
|
502
|
Sony Sports Ten 3 HD
|
472
|
288
|
614
|
924
|
985
|
Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Te)
|
1551
|
175
|
639
|
654
|
513
|
Sony Sports Ten 4 HD
|
1550
|
176
|
638
|
928
|
984
For free-to-air viewers, Doordarshan and JioTV offer India-Pakistan matches live.
Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Live Streaming
TV Broadcast in India
-
Sony Sports Network channels (Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4, in multiple languages) will broadcast the match countrywide.
Online & App Streaming
-
SonyLIV App & Website
-
FanCode App (mobile and web)
-
JioTV (mobile)
International Viewers
-
USA & Canada: Willow TV
-
UK & Ireland: TNT Sports 1, Sky Sports
-
Australia & New Zealand: YuppTV
-
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
-
Pakistan: PTV Sports
-
Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV
Match Time
-
Date: September 14, 2025
-
Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss: 7:30 PM IST)
-
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
The Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan is much more than a cricket match—it is a festival of rivalry, adrenaline, and skill, always loaded with surprises. With India historically holding the edge in both ODIs and T20s, the stakes, the passion, and the anticipation only intensify as both teams step onto the Dubai turf in 2025, ready to write another iconic chapter.
