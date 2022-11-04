Current Affairs Quiz: 4 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 4 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the Prime Minister of Israel, Education for All, and Mongolia’s first greenfield refinery among others.

1. Who has been elected as the Prime Minister of Israel?

a) Yair Lapid

b) Benny Gantz

c) Benjamin Netanyahu

d) Aryeh Deri

2. Which renowned Footballer has announced retirement from the game?

a) Sergio Busquets Burgos

b) Jordi Alma Ramos

c) Marcos Alonso

d) Gerard Pique

3. Who has become BYJU’s first global brand ambassador for its social impact arm- Education for All?

a) Barack Obama

b) Lionel Messi

c) Roger Federer

d) Virat Kohli

4. Which Indian firm will build Mongolia’s first greenfield refinery?

a) Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

b) Himcon Engineers India Pvt Ltd

c) Oriental Structural Engineers Private Limited

d) Stelloid Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

5. Which Indian company has won ‘Cloud Native Award’ at the 24th World Communications Awards?

a) Bharti Airtel

b) Vodafone Group

c) BSNL

d) Jio Platforms Limited

6. International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists is observed on?

a) November 4

b) November 7

c) November 2

d) November 1

7. Who has become the first G7 Leader to visit China in 3 years?

a) Justin Trudeau

b) Olaf Scholz

c) Giorgia Meloni

d) Fumio Kishida

Answers

1.(c) Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has been elected as the Prime Minister of Israel. The former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a stunning comeback to power as his Likud Party and its far-right and religious allies emerged victorious in the recently held Israel Elections 2022.

2.(d) Gerard Pique

Legendary Footballer from Spain Gerard Pique on November 3, 2022, announced his retirement from the sport after Barcelona’s next La Liga Match. Arriving at Camp Nou at the age of 10, Gerard Pique left his home city for Manchester United’s academy in 2004. He won his first Champions League Trophy under then Manager Alex Ferguson in 2008.

3. (b) Lionel Messi

Edtech major BJYU’s has roped in football star Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education for All. Footballer Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and Captains the Argentinian Football Team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’s to promote the cause of equitable education.

4.(a) Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

India’s Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited have received the letter of authorization for the Mongol Refinery Project, which entails building Mongolia’s first oil refinery in the country. The move will further help in lessening Mongolia’s oil imports from Russia. The refinery will be built in the Capital Ulaanbaatar.

5.(d) Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited won the ‘Cloud Native Award’ at the 24th World Communications Awards ceremony which was held in London. Jio has invested in excess of USD 50 billion since its inception to create the largest and the most advanced digital connectivity ecosystem in India.

6.(c) November 2

The International Day to end impunity for crimes against Journalists is observed every year on November 2. Ending impunity for crimes against journalists is one of the most pressing issues to guarantee the freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens.

7.(b) Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be visiting China on November 4, 2022. He has become the first leader from the Group of Seven (G7) to land in China in about 3 years. He is expected to meet with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing. The visit comes against the backdrop of a shortage of semiconductors across the world.