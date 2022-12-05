Current Affairs Quiz: 5 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the International day of People with disabilities, the winner of the National shooting championship, the First G-20 Sherpa meeting, and Parakram Diwas.

1. When is Navy day celebrated in India?

a. 29 November

b. 4 December

c. 1 December

d. 22 November

2. Which among the duo won the mixed team pistol title at the National shooting championship?

a. Anjali and Sagar

b. Yashasvi and Abhinav

c. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot

d. Divya and Imroz

3. The First G-20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency is organized in which city?

a. Jaipur

b. Udaipur

c. New Delhi

d. Lucknow

4. Prakaram Diwas will be celebrated in which of the following state?

a. Gujarat

b. Himachal Pradesh

c. Rajasthan

d. Maharashtra

5. When is the international day of People with disabilities celebrated?

a. 1 December

b. 25 November

c.16 November

d. 3 December

6. What’s its position of India in the international aviation ranking?

a. 102

b. 48

c. 54

d. 63

7. Who won the best director award at New York Film Critics Circle?

a. Steven Spielberg

b. Sarah Polley

c. Gina Prince-Blythewood

d. SS Rajamouli

Answers:-

1. (b) 4 December

Navy day is celebrated on 4 December to acknowledge the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. The day commemorates the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971 and creates awareness among the public about the Indian Navy.

2. (c) Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the 10-metre air pistol mixed team title at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal yesterday, December 4, 2022. The duo defeated Karnataka’s Divya TS and Imroz 16-4 in the gold medal encounter.

3. (b) Udaipur

The first G20 Sherpa Meeting under India’s Presidency began in the lake city of Udaipur in Rajasthan on December 4, 2022. Amitabh Kant is presiding over the four-day meeting. Representatives of 19 countries including the European Union and nine unique invitee countries will take part in the discussion.

4. (c)Rajasthan

Parakram Diwas will be celebrated in Rajasthan at Jaisalmer Military Station and Longewala War memorial on December 5, 2022. The day is celebrated to mark the 51st anniversary of India’s victory in the Longewala battle during the 1971 war.

5. (d)3 December

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed every year globally on December 3. The day is dedicated to the people who have been living with disabilities of any form and aims to bring attention to the day-to-day challenges that they face. The aim to observe this day is to promote the well-being of those living with disabilities in all spheres of society.

6. (b) 48

India has jumped to its highest-ever spot which is 48th position in the global aviation safety ranking by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The country was in the 102nd position, four years ago and it has also improved to 85.49% in terms of the effective implementation of key safety measures.

7. (d) SS Rajamouli

Film director SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle on December 2, 2022. Rajamouli’s win surprised many as his competitors included, Darron Aronofsky, Gina Prince-Blythewood, and Sarah Polley. RRR received an overwhelming response from the national and international markets. The movie did a business of approx 1200 crore worldwide and received various awards.