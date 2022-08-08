Current Affairs Quiz: 8 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the 14th Vice President of India, First Flight of Akasa Air, and Badhe Chalo Campaign among others.

1.Who has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India?

Margaret Alva Jagdeep Dhankhar Venkaiah Naidu Biman Banerjee

2.When is National Handloom Day observed in India?

August 8th August 6th August 7th August 5th

3.First flight of Akasa Air has been inaugurated between which of the following two cities in India?

Ahmedabad to Lucknow Jabalpur to Delhi Chennai to Mumbai Mumbai to Ahmedabad

4.‘Badhe Chalo’ campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been launched by which Central Ministry?

Ministry of Culture Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry of Home Affairs

5.Military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ is held between India and which other country?

Australia Japan USA France

6.Which astronomical observatory in India has been added to UNESCO list?

Madras astronomical observatory Vainu Bappu Astronomical Observatory IUCAA Girawali Observatory Bihar Astronomical Observatory

7.Which Indian woman boxer has won Gold Medal in women’s 50kg Boxing at Commonwealth Games 2022?

Nikhat Zareen Lovlina Borgohain Mary Kom Pooja Rani

Answers

1. (b) Jagdeep Dhankhar

The National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice-President of India. He will take the oath of office on August 11, 2022. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

2. (c) August 7th

National Handloom Day is observed in India every year on August 7th. The day also has special significance in the history of India’s Freedom Struggle as on the same day 1905 Swadeshi Aandolan was started.

3. (d) Mumbai to Ahmedabad

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first flight of Akasa Air between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Akasa Air plans to be a low-cost carrier with a single fleet and all economy seats. Akasa Air is also planning on expanding its activities to 72 aircraft in the next 5 years.

4. (a) Ministry of Culture

Badhe Chalo campaign has been launched under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Ministry of Culture to instill a deeper sense of patriotism among the youth. To connect and to bring the youth and people of the country together. Badhe Chalo will also feature flash dances across 75 cities, where the dancers will perform on a specially created youth anthem.

5. (c) USA

Yudh Abhyas is a joint military exercise that is held bilaterally between India and the United States of America. Yudh Abhyas started in 2002 and has been undertaken by the armies of both countries to promote defence cooperation.

6. (d) Bihar Astronomical Observatory

106-year-old Bihar Astronomical Observatory has been included on the UNESCO list of important endangered heritage observatories of the world. The observatory, the first of its kind in Eastern India, was established in 1916 in Langat Singh College to impart astronomical knowledge to the students.

7. (a) Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen won India’s 3rd Gold Medal in Boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Nikhat Zareen, the reigning world champion, took little time to wind up the final and secured a unanimous verdict against Northern Ireland’s Carly MC Naul.