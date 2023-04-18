Current Affairs Quiz: April 18 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as Indis’a First Apple Store, Prosperity through Organization Campaign and ‘Wheels on Web’ Platform, among others.

1. Apple company has launched its first store in India in which city?

(a) Bengaluru

(b) New Delhi

(c) Kolkata

(d) Mumbai

2. Which Union Minister has started a campaign - 'Prosperity through Organization'?

(a) Smriti Irani

(b) Giriraj Singh

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) R K Singh

3. Asian Development Bank has given how many million dollar loans to Bangladesh for flood rehabilitation?

(a) 230 Million

(b) 100 Million

(c) 200 Million

(d) 350 Million

4. In which city the meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group was held?

(a) Hyderabad

(b) Guwahati

(c) Varanasi

(d) Jaipur

5. Which state becomes the first to prepare a DNA database for the identification of unidentified dead bodies?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Gujarat

6. Which automobile company has launched an online retail sales platform 'Wheels on Web'?

(a) Toyota

(b) Tata Motors

(c) Mahindra

(d) Hyundai

7. Who was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court?

(a) Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan

(b) Justice Ramesh Singh Talwar

(c) Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani

(d) Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Answers:-

1. (d) Mumbai

Apple's first retail store in India has been opened for the common people today. The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook himself welcomed the customers. This retail outlet of Apple (Apple BKC) is located on the ground floor of Reliance Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. After Mumbai, the company is going to open its retail outlet in Saket, Delhi as well. This store will be opened on 20th April. The first Apple Stores opened in 2001 at Tyson's Corner in McLean, Virginia and the Glendale Galleria in California.

2. (b) Giriraj Singh

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh launched the campaign 'Prosperity through Organization'. It will help in empowering marginal rural households by bringing all eligible rural women under Self Help Groups (SHGs). Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government is targeting to bring the existing 9 crores to 10 crore women under the fold of SHGs.

3. (a) 230 Million

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide USD 230 million as a loan to Bangladesh for flood rehabilitation. In the northeastern part of Bangladesh, there was a devastating flood between May to June 2022. This loan is being given to help in rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. This loan agreement between ADB and the Government of Bangladesh was signed in Dhaka. Asian Development Bank was established on December 19, 1966. Its headquarter is in Manila, Philippines.

4. (a) Hyderabad

Under India's G20 Presidency, the G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting was held in Hyderabad. In this meeting, experts from different fields spoke on issues like high-speed mobile broadband and digital inclusion. Also, the topic 'Digital Inclusion - Connecting the Unconnected' was discussed. Significantly, India is presiding over the G20 group this year.

5. (c) Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh becomes the first Indian state to prepare a DNA database of unidentified dead bodies. A state government official said that the process was started in April last year and so far made a record of 150 DNA samples of unidentified bodies entered into the database. According to police records, every year over 100 bodies are recovered in various parts of the state which remain unidentified due to a lack of data and identifiable objects. This initiative of the government will help in identifying unknown dead bodies.

6. (a) Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently launched an online retail sales platform 'Wheels on Web'. It has been set up for the customers of Bangalore city. It is an online retailing platform that will facilitate customers to book, buy and take delivery of their favourite Toyota model from the comfort of their homes. Toyota customers will continue to get updates through WhatsApp and e-mail at every stage from booking to delivery.

7. (a) Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court. Justice. He was born on 9 January 1964 in Tehsil Rohru. He completed his schooling at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. He was associated with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh as an advocate in 1989.

