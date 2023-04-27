Current Affairs Quiz: April 27 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Cycling Federation of India, North Sea Summit, etc.

1. Which company has recently got the status of Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise?

(a) Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

(b) NMDC Limited

(c) India Post

(d) NTPC Limited

2. Which US state has recognized Diwali as an official state holiday?

(a) California

(b) Arizona

(c) Pennsylvania

(d) Indiana

3. Who has recently been elected the President of the Cycling Federation of India?

(a) Pankaj Advani

(b) Pankaj Singh

(c) Bajrang Punia

(d) Pullela Gopichand

4. Who inaugurated the 6th edition of One Earth-One Health - Advantage Healthcare India 2023?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Amit Shah

(d) Smriti Irani

5. With which country did India announce making the 'Net Zero' Innovation Virtual Center?

(a) USA

(b) Japan

(c) Brazil

(d) UK

6. Where was the North Sea summit organized by European countries?

(a) Belgium

(b) France

(c) Portugal

(d) Germany

Answers:-

1. (a) Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

The Ministry of Finance has recently given the status of Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Navratna status was first given by the Government of India in 1997 to 9 Public Sector Enterprises. Currently, there are 13 Navratna companies including RVNL. Navratna companies are CPSE companies that have the financial freedom to invest up to ₹1,000 crores without seeking approval from the central government.

2. (c) Pennsylvania

The US state of Pennsylvania has recognized the Diwali festival as an official state holiday. Approximately 200,000 South Asian residents reside in Pennsylvania due to which this decision becomes all the more important. This was announced on Twitter by Senator Nikil Saval of the northeastern state of Pennsylvania. The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday.

3. (b) Pankaj Singh

Pankaj Singh, son of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has been elected unopposed as the president of the Cycling Federation of India at its annual meeting in Nainital. Pankaj Singh is BJP MLA from Noida. Maninder Pal Singh was elected general secretary for the 2nd consecutive term while Sudesh Kumar was elected from Kerala. The Cycling Federation of India, established in 1946, is the national governing body of cycle racing in India.

4. (a) Narendra Modi

The 6th edition of One Earth-One Health - Advantage Healthcare India 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. It is co-branded with the G20 Presidency by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The event was held under India's G20 Presidency theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and is appropriately named 'One Earth, One Health - Advantage Healthcare India 2023'.

5. (d) UK

India and UK jointly launch India-UK 'Net Zero'. It has been announced to make Innovation Virtual Center. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is on a 6-day visit to the UK and is leading a high-level official Indian delegation from the Ministry of Science and Technology. He also called for increasing science and technology cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.

6. (a) Belgium

Recently, the second North Sea summit was organized in Ostend, Belgium. Nine European countries participated in it. At this summit, a declaration was signed with the aim of turning the North Sea into a green power plant. Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom participated in this conference. In the year 2022, the first summit was organized in Denmark.

