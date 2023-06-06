Current Affairs Quiz: June 06 2023-NIRF ranking 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as NIRF ranking 2023, ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 etc.

1. President Draupadi Murmu was recently honored with the highest civilian award of which country?

(a) Suriname

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Maldives

(d) Bangladesh

2. Which institute is on top in NIRF overall ranking 2023?

(a) IIT Kanpur

(b) IIT Kharagpur

(c) Indian Institute of Technology Madras

(d) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Who won gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup 10m Air Rifle event?

(a) Saurabh Chowdhary

(b) Sanjeev Rajput

(c) Anish Bhanwala

(d) Dhanush Srikanth

4. Which Indian player won the gold medal in the Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships?

(a) Avinash Sable

(b) Murali Sreesankar

(c) Siddharth Chowdhary

(d) Sandeep Kumar

5. Chairman of 'Central Board of Film Certification' launched new mobile app Who is the chairman of CBFC?

(a) Gajendra Chauhan

(b) Mukesh Khanna

(c) Udit Narayan

(d) Prasoon Joshi

6. India's first international cruise ship - MV Empress has been flagged off for which country?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Maldives

(d) Thailand

7. Who was recently conferred with New Zealand's second highest honour?

(a) Jacinda Ardern

(b) Rahul Gandhi

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Joe Biden

Answer:-

1. (a) Suriname

President Draupadi Murmu has been conferred with the highest civilian award of Suriname. Suriname President Chandrikaprasad Santokhi announced this. Murmu has reached Suriname on a three-day state visit. India's Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that President Murmu was awarded the 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star', the highest civilian award of Suriname. Suriname is a small country located on the northeastern coast of South America.

2. (c) Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. IIT Madras has maintained its rank 1 under the overall category for the fifth consecutive year. Along with this, it has also remained at number one as the best engineering institute for the eighth consecutive year. A total of 5,543 institutions have been included in this year's ranking under the overall category-specific and/or domain-specific ranking for the India Rankings 2023.

3. (d) Dhanush Srikanth

Dhanush Srikanth has won the men's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. This is India's third gold medal in this tournament. Dhanush captured the gold by scoring 249.4 in the final of 24 shots. In this event, Pontus Kalin of Sweden got the silver medal. India's Skeet Mixed team won the bronze medal.

4. (c) Siddharth Chowdhary

India's Siddharth Chowdhary won the gold medal in the men's shot put event at the Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea. Siddharth won the gold medal in the men's shot put with a personal best throw of 19.52 metres. Shivam Lohakare (Javelin) and Sushmita (Long Jump) won silver medals in their respective events.

5. (d) Prasoon Joshi

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi launched CBFC's revamped website and new mobile app in Mumbai. With its help, CBFC officers will be able to work on their desks and mobile devices. CBFC website will also provide new and upcoming updates. CBFC is the statutory film-certification body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

6. (b) Sri Lanka

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off India's first international cruise ship - MV Empress from Chennai to Sri Lanka. Along with this, International Cruise Tourism Terminal has also been started in Chennai at a cost of Rs 17.21 crore. Which is the beginning of a new era of cruise tourism in the country. On this occasion, Union Minister Sonowal along with the port officials also planted 2,500 saplings at the port.

7. (a) Jacinda Ardern

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been awarded New Zealand's second highest honor for leading the country during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the King Charles Birthday Honours, Ardern received the Dame Grand Companionship, New Zealand's second highest honour. New Zealand is an island country in the South-Western Pacific Ocean, its capital is Wellington.