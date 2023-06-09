Current Affairs Quiz: June 09 2023- Miss World Pageant 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Miss World Pageant 2023 etc.

1. In which country will the Miss World pageant 2023 be organized?

(a) India

(b) USA

(c) China

(d) Germany

2. With whom has the Indian Council of Agricultural Research signed an MoU to empower farmers?

(a) Garuda Aerospace

(b) Amazon Kisan

(c) Indian Railways

(d) ISRO

3. Which country has named the 'Biparjoy Cyclone' that arose in the Arabian Sea?

(a) India

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Pakistan

(d) Bangladesh

4. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Vice Chairpersonof the Finance Department of Harvard University?

(a) Geet Sethi

(b) Ritu Kalra

(c) Neha Tandon

(d) Geeta Gopinath

5. Where is the first India-France-UAE Maritime Exercise being organized?

(a) Bay of Bengal

(b) Gulf of Oman

(c) Arabian Sea

(d) Gulf of Aden

6. Which player holds the record for scoring the most runs for India in the World Test Championship?

(a) Rohit Sharma

(b) Cheteshwar Pujara

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) K.L. Rahul

7. What is the position of India in the medal list of International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup?

(a) 1st

(b) 2nd

(c) 3rd

(d) 4th

Answer:-

1. (a) India

Miss World pageant will be organized in India after a gap of 27 years. The last time this international pageant was organized in India in the year 1996. Julia Morley, CEO and Chairperson of Miss World Organization has given information about this. This will be the 71st edition of Miss World pageant. The current Miss India World Sini Shetty will represent India in this year's Miss World pageant. The current Miss World is Karolina Belwańska from Poland.

2. (b) Amazon Kisan

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) signed an MoU with Amazon Kisan to empower farmers. ICAR will provide technical support to farmers through Amazon's network. This MoU in partnership with the farmer with the Amazon Kisan program will ensure access to high quality fresh produce for consumers across India including Amazon Fresh.

3. (d) Bangladesh

The 'Biparjoy Cyclone' raised in the Arabian Sea is about 850 km west of Goa and 900 km southwest of Mumbai. Also, it is expected to take a more serious form in the next three days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this cyclone will hit the coast of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra at a speed of 35-45 km per hour. 'Biparjoy' was suggested by Bangladesh and the word means 'disaster' in Bengali.

4. (b) Ritu Kalra

Indian-American banking and financial management expert Ritu Kalra has been named as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Harvard University's Department of Finance. She is currently serving as the Assistant Vice President for Finance and Treasury and Special Projects Advisor at the University.

5. (b) Gulf of Oman

The first India-France-UAE Maritime Exercise is being organized in the Gulf of Oman. Indian Navy's frigate 'INS Tarkash', French Navy's ship Surcouf as well as Rafale fighter jets and UAE Navy's maritime patrol aircraft are participating in this exercise. The aim of this two-day maritime exercise is to improve trilateral cooperation and joint development among the three navies.

6. (c) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is the highest run scorer in WTC history. At one time in the WTC final 2023 being played in England, Indian captain Rohit Sharma broke his record. However, Kohli regained the record of most runs in the 15th over of India's innings by going past Rohit.

7. (a) 1st

The Indian junior shooting team has achieved the top position in the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup by performing brilliantly. Indian players won a total of 15 medals including six gold, six silver and three bronze medals in this tournament held in Suhl, Germany. With this achievement, India has now topped all the ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships held since 2019.