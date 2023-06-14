Current Affairs Quiz: June 14 2023-Warship 'Sanshodhak'

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Warship 'Sanshodhak' etc.

1. Which team won the FIFA U-20 World Cup title?

(a) Italy

(b) Uruguay

(c) Argentina

(d) Brazil

2. Which union minister announced schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore for disaster management?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) S Jaishankar

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Amit Shah

3. Which state government has announced monthly pension for the Padma awardees of the state?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Rajasthan

4. When is World Blood Donor Day observed every year?

(a) 12th June

(b) 13th June

(c) 14th June

(d) 15th June

5. What is the name of the fourth Survey Vessel large warship of the Indian Navy which has been launched recently?

(a) Sanshodhak

(b) Bhima

(c) Sadhak

(d) Ajay

6. In which state an app named 'Arunpol App' has been launched for the police?

(a) Assam

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Kerala

7. Scientists have discovered a new species of gliding geckos in which state?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Mizoram

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Meghalaya

Answer:

1.(b) Uruguay

Uruguay's Under-20 football team won their first Under-20 World Cup title by defeating Italy 1-0. Uruguay has become the first South American country to win this title since 2011. Uruguay lost the final of the tournament in 1997 and 2013. Brazil was the last South American country to win this title in 2011. In this tournament, Israel defeated South Korea and secured the third place.

2. (d) Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced three major schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore for disaster management. The home minister launched these schemes during a meeting with the disaster management departments of states and union territories at Vigyan Bhavan. A total of Rs 5,000 crore scheme has been launched for the expansion and modernization of fire services in the states.

3. (c) Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced Rs 10,000 monthly pension for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan winners of the state under a monthly pension scheme. Along with this, free travel facility in state government's Volvo buses has also been announced for them.

4. (c) 14 June

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on 14 June. Countries around the world celebrate this day to thank those who donate blood and encourage more people to become new blood donors. The slogan of this year's World Blood Donor Day campaign is 'Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often'.

5. (a) Sanshodhak

Indian Navy's fourth Survey Vessel Large (SVL) - warship 'Sanshodhak' was launched at Kattupalli in Chennai on Tuesday. The ship's name 'Researcher', meaning 'researcher', reflects the ship's primary role as a survey vessel. A contract for its construction was signed between the Ministry of Defense and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on 30 October 2018. Its construction will take forward India's resolution of 'Make in India' and self-reliant India.

6. (c) Arunachal Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh launched an app named 'Arunpol App' of Arunachal Pradesh Police. Along with this, he flagged off an app awareness generation vehicle from Civil Secretariat, Itanagar. State Home Minister Bamang Felix said that the Arunpol app would facilitate common people to file complaints without coming to the police station.

7. (b) Mizoram

Scientists have discovered a new species of gliding geckos in Mizoram, indicating a new form of biodiversity in Northeast India. Also it will encourage more and more efforts to document wildlife. The Mizoram parachute gecko, or Gecko mizoramensis, is one of 14 geckos named after the state. There are over 200 known species of gecko, which is about one-fifth of all known geckos.

