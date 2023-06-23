Current Affairs Quiz: June 23 2023-Junior Men National Championship 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Junior Men National Championship 2023 etc.

1. Who is the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the US Congress twice?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) H. D. Deve Gowda

(c) Manmohan Singh

(d) Both a and b

2. Who has become the third fastest cricketer to complete 15 centuries in One Day International cricket?

(a) Harry Brook

(b) Glenn Maxwell

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Shai Hope

3. Which state's hockey team won the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship 2023?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Punjab

4. Who launched the PM Kisan mobile app with face authentication feature?

(a) Piyush Goyal

(b) Narendra Singh Tomar

(c) Anurag Thakur

(d) Smriti Irani

5. When is International Olympic Day celebrated annually?

(a) 21st June

(b) 22nd June

(c) 23rd June

(d) 24th June

6. IFFCO has recently tied up with which country for the export of Nano Liquid Urea?

(a) France

(b) Germany

(c) Australia

(d) USA

7. Which is the world's best liveable city, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit?

(a) New York

(b) Vienna

(c) Bern

(d) Tokyo

Answer:-

1. (a) Narendra Modi

PM Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. He is the second international leader to do so after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier, PM Modi had addressed a joint session of the US Congress in the year 2016.

2. (d) Shai Hope

West Indies captain Shai Hope became the third fastest batsman to complete 15 centuries in ODI cricket. In this case, he has broken the record of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. He completed his 15th century against Nepal in the World Cup Qualifier-2023 match. Hope completed his 15 centuries in 105 innings while Virat Kohli completed his 15 ODI centuries in 106 innings.

3. (b) Madhya Pradesh

Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 by defeating Hockey Chandigarh in the final at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. On the other hand, the Haryana team secured the third position in the competition. Shreyas Dhupe (17', 46'), Mohammad Konain Dad (25') and Ali Ahmed (52') scored for Madhya Pradesh.

4. (b) Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has launched PM Kisan mobile app with face authentication feature. With the help of this facility, any farmer can easily complete e-KYC by scanning his face without OTP or fingerprint even sitting at home. PM Kisan is one of the biggest DBT schemes in the world, under which farmers get Rs. The annual amount is transferred directly in three instalments.

5. (c) 23rd June

International Olympic Day is celebrated annually across the world on 23 June. This day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The celebration of this day was started in 1948. The International Olympic Committee was established on 23 June 1894. The IOC organizes several events on this day to promote sports and Olympic values.

6. (d) USA

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has signed an agreement with California-based Kapoor Enterprises Inc. for the export of Nano Liquid Urea to the US. In June 2021, IFFCO launched the world's first Nano Liquid Urea and also launched Nano DAP in April this year. Both Nano Urea and Nano DAP are transformative innovations in the agriculture industry.

7. (b) Vienna

The Economist Intelligence Unit has recently released a list of the best liveable cities in the world. According to this list, Vienna, the capital of Austria, is the best liveable city in the world. After this, the names of the cities of Copenhagen (Denmark), Melbourne (Australia), Sydney (Australia), Vancouver (Canada) come. At the same time, Japan's Osaka and New Zealand's Auckland are at the 10th position.