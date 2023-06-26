Current Affairs Quiz: June 26 2023-New BSF Hockey Turf Ground

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as New BSF Hockey Turf Ground etc.

1. Which country has recently honored PM Modi with its highest state honour?

(a) France

(b) Russia

(c) Ukraine

(d) Egypt

2. In which city did the Union Sports Minister inaugurate the state-of-the-art BSF Hockey Turf Ground?

(a) Jaipur

(b) Srinagar

(c) Jalandhar

(d) Shimla

3. Which politician has won the election for a second term as PM in Greece?

(a) Kyriakos Mitsotakis

(b) Alexis Tsipras

(c) Antonis Samaras

(d) none of these

4. Who has been selected as the new MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever?

(a) Rohit Jawa

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Vivek Kasana

(d) G. Venugopal

5. Who has become the first spinner to take five wicket haul in three consecutive ODIs?

(a) Ravindra Jadeja

(b) Adam Zampa

(c) Vanindu Hasaranga

(d) Moeen Ali

6. Who has approved US$ 255.5 million with an aim to enhance the quality of technical education in India?

(a) World Bank

(b) Asian Development Bank

(c) AIIB

(d) New Development Bank

7. Which singer-composer of India has been awarded Doctorate degree by Birmingham City University?

(a) Sonu Nigam

(b) Arjit Singh

(c) Guru Randhawa

(d) Shankar Mahadevan

Answer:-

1. (d) Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 'Order of the Nile', the highest state honor of Egypt. PM Modi was recently on a visit to Egypt, where he was honored with this honour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi conferred this honor on Pierum Modi in Cairo. During his visit to Egypt, he also visited Egypt's 1,000-year-old Al-Hakim Mosque. Egypt is a country in Northeast Africa, its capital is Cairo.

2. (c) Jalandhar

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art BSF Hockey Turf Ground at BSF Complex Jalandhar. This newly constructed stadium has received all the necessary approvals from the Indian Hockey Federation, ensuring compliance with international standards. BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal was also present on the occasion.

3. (a) Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Conservative leader in Greece and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a second term as the Greek PM. The New Democracy Party of 55-year-old Mitsotakis has registered a resounding victory in the elections held in the country. He served as the Prime Minister of Greece from July 8, 2019 to May 24, 2023. This will be his second term. Greece is a Southeastern European country, its capital is Athens.

4. (a) Rohit Jawa

Rohit Jawa will take over as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Unilever. He will replace Sanjeev Mehta on this post. According to the company's annual report, Hindustan Unilever will take an annual salary of around 21.43 crores as MD and CEO. Studied at St. Stephen's College, 1986 batch, Rohit holds MBA degree from Delhi University.

5. (c) Vanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has become the first spinner in ODI cricket history to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls. He achieved this feat against Ireland during the ODI World Cup qualifier. Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 133 runs at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. He has equaled the legendary Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis in this matter.

6. (a) World Bank

The World Bank has approved a loan of US$ 255.5 million with an aim to enhance the quality of technical education in government institutions across India. This funding will support around 275 selected government-run technical institutions during the next five years. With its help, more than 350,000 students will be benefited annually.

7. (d) Shankar Mahadevan

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Birmingham City University in England. The award was announced earlier this year during a business delegation to Mumbai led by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street. The title was conferred on him by Professor Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham City University.