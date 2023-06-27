Current Affairs Quiz: June 27 2023-ODI World Cup-2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as FIFA U-17 World Cup etc.

1. According to the schedule of ODI World Cup-2023, in which stadium of India will the final match be played?

(a) Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

(b) Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi

(c) Chepauk Stadium Chennai

(d) Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

2. In which country will the FIFA U-17 World Cup be organized?

(a) Indonesia

(b) Peru

(c) India

(d) Brazil

3. Who has been appointed as the head coach of the junior women's national team by Hockey India?

(a) Tushar Khandkar

(b) Rani Rampal

(c) Sandeep Singh

(d) Ravi Awasthi

4. In which city of America, school holiday has been announced on Diwali?

(a) Los Angeles

(b) Washington DC

(c) New York

(d) Boston

5. How many Vande Bharat trains were flagged off by PM Modi on 27th June?

(a) 03

(b) 04

(c) 05

(d) 06

6. In which city the 3rd Infrastructure Working Group meeting of G20 is being held?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Patna

(c) Jaipur

(d) Rishikesh

7. Which team has made the highest total in Super Over in ODI cricket history?

(a) Zimbabwe

(b) Netherlands

(c) West Indies

(d) Sri Lanka

Answer:-

1. (d) Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

The schedule of ODI World Cup-2023 has been announced. The ODI World Cup-2023 will be hosted by India. Two-time champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between England and New Zealand on 5 October. The final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the semi-finals will be hosted by Mumbai and Chennai.

2. (a) Indonesia

Indonesia will host the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. This tournament will be organized in Indonesia from 10 November to 02 December. Initially it was to be organized in Peru but Peru backed out due to its budget reasons. A total of 24 teams will participate in this tournament.

3. (a) Tushar Khandkar

Hockey India has appointed former captain Tushar Khandkar as the head coach of the junior women's national team. The Indian team is preparing for the World Cup to be held in Santiago from 29 November to 10 December. Khandkar has replaced Harvinder Singh who was the interim coach of the team. Hockey India plans, directs and operates the men's and women's hockey teams in India.

4. (b) New York

School holiday has been announced in New York City of America on Diwali. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced this. Speaking on the occasion, he said that this decision has been taken in view of the growth of the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities. Along with this, the festival of Diwali will be added to the list of public school holidays.

5. (c) 05

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains on 27 June to improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. These include Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bangalore Vande Bharat Express, and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

6. (d) Rishikesh

The G20 Third Infrastructure Working Group meeting is being held in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The meeting began with a discussion on the principles of financing cities. Significantly, this time G20 meetings are being organized under the chairmanship of India. At present India is the chairman of the G20 group. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union.

7. (b) Netherlands

The Netherlands cricket team has created history by breaking the record of the biggest total of ODI cricket. During a match of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier-2023, Netherlands made a new record by scoring 30 runs in the super over. Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek scored 30 runs in the Super Over of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. Earlier in the history of cricket, the biggest super over total was jointly held by the West Indies men's and West Indies women's team. Both teams had scored a score of 25 runs.