Current Affairs Quiz: June 30 2023- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 etc.

1. Which has become the first Indian airline to achieve market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore?

(a) Spice Jet

(b) Air India

(c) Vistara

(d) Indigo Airline

2. What is the rank of the Indian men's football team in the recently released FIFA rankings?

(a) 99th

(b) 100th

(c) 102nd

(d) 103rd

3. In which state 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign has been launched?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Arunachal Pradesh

4. Which state won the title of Senior National Women's Football Champion?

(a) Haryana

(b) West Bengal

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Kerala

5. Who has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

(a) Arjun Munda

(b) Gaurav Ballabh

(c) T S Singhdev

(d) Sachin Pilot

6. Which country won the title of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023?

(a) India

(b) Iran

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Pakistan

7. How many million US dollars has been provided by the World Bank to Sri Lanka facing economic crisis?

(a) 700 million

(b) 800 million

(c) 900 million

(d) 1000 million

Answer:-

1. (d) Indigo Airline

IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation has become the first airline in India to cross the market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore. IndiGo ranks 10th in terms of market capitalization among the world's top 10 listed airlines. The company's share price on Wednesday climbed 4% to a record high of ₹2,634.25/share on the BSE. InterGlobe Aviation Limited is a low cost airline headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

2. (b) 100th

The Indian men's football team has climbed one place to be ranked 100th in the latest FIFA rankings. This is the first time in the last five years that India has managed to make it to the top 100. This improvement in India's ranking has come in view of the recent performance of the team. In the Intercontinental Cup and South Asian Football Federation Championship in June, India won a total of 5 matches and drew two matches.

3. (a) Uttar Pradesh

The state government of Uttar Pradesh is going to start 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign in the state from July 1. Under this campaign, free saplings will be distributed with each new tap connection in the rural areas of the state. More than 5 lakh saplings will be distributed within a week of the launch of this campaign. The objective of this campaign is to promote green cover while ensuring potable tap water in rural areas.

4. (c) Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu women's football team has won the title of Senior National Women's Football Champion by defeating Haryana. Tamil Nadu won the title by defeating Haryana 2-1 in the final at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar. Tamil Nadu last won this title in 2018.

5. (c) T S Singhdev

The Congress party has appointed TS Singhdev as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to make TS Singhdev the Deputy Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh government. This decision has come before Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, which is considered important in the context of state politics. At present the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is Bhupesh Baghel.

6. (a) India

India has won the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 title by defeating Iran 42-32 in the final. The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 was organized in Busan, South Korea. This was India's eighth title in the last nine editions. The next target of the Indian Kabaddi team is to win a medal in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

7. (a) 700 million

The World Bank has provided an aid of US$ 700 million to Sri Lanka to overcome the current economic crisis and provide relief to the poor and vulnerable. This is the biggest funding tranche after the IMF agreement in March. Sri Lanka is currently facing the biggest economic crisis in its history. Of this amount, US$ 500 million has been allocated for budgetary support and US$ 200 million for social security.