Current Affairs Quiz: March 06 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh puts together Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for competitive examinations. In today’s session, there are the most important questions along with their answers given for your reference. These include Santosh Trophy, BrahMos Missile, etc.

1. Which team won the 76th edition of the Santosh Trophy?

(a) Meghalaya

(b) Karnataka

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Services

2. Indian Navy successfully tests BrahMos Missile. Which country has a joint venture with BrahMos Aerospace India?

(a) USA

(b) Russia

(c) France

(d) Japan

3. RBI has recently imposed a fine of Rs 3.06 crores on which company?

(a) Google Pay

(b) Paytm

(c) Amazon Pay

(d) BharatPe

4. Rest of India's team defeated whom to win the prestigious Irani Cup title?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Gujarat

5. Which Aircraft Carrier is hosting the first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2023?

(a) INS Mumbai

(b) INS Shardul

(c) INS Kolkata

(d) INS Vikrant

6. India has signed an MoU with which country on Research, Technology and Innovation Cooperation?

(a) Germany

(b) Mexico

(c) Brazil

(d) Italy

7. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited has recently appointed whom as its new Managing Director?

(a) Pankaj Gupta

(b) Ajay Mathur

(c) Yogesh Sachan

(d) Pankaj Awasthi

Answers:-

1. (b) Karnataka

Karnataka has won the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship, ending the wait of 54 years. Karnataka defeated Meghalaya 3-2 in the final played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. In the play-off match, Services defeated the Punjab team and secured third position in the competition. Karnataka took the lead in the 19th minute of the match. 'Player of the Championship' to Karnataka's Robin Yadav While Rajat Paul Lyngdoh got the Goalkeeper of the Championship award. Karnataka has won this title for the fifth time.

2. (b) Russia

Indian Navy successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic missile with the indigenous seeker and booster in the Arabian Sea. This testing was done from a Kolkata class-guided missile destroyer warship. The last test of the anti-warship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was done in April 2022. BrahMos and Russia have a joint Aerospace and Defense Corporation which is mainly associated with the manufacture of BrahMos cruise missiles. It was established in the year 1998. The first testing of BrahMos was done in the year 2001.

3. (c) Amazon Pay

RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.06 crores on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited. Due to non-compliance with some prepaid-related guidelines, RBI has imposed this penalty. Amazon Pay is an online payment company owned by Amazon. In a press release, the RBI said that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

4. (a) Madhya Pradesh

The ‘Rest of India’ team defeats Madhya Pradesh to lift the prestigious Irani Cup title. In the final match, the Rest of India defeated Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs. Chasing the target of 437 runs for victory, the entire Madhya Pradesh team was reduced to 198 runs in 58.4 overs. Irani Cup is a major domestic-level cricket competition in India. This final match was played at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. The 2022–23 edition was the 59th edition of the Irani Cup. It is the first-class cricket competition in India.

5. (d) INS Vikrant

The first edition of Naval Commanders' Conference 2023 is to be held on India's first indigenous aircraft carrier. This is being done on the vessel INS Vikrant. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the first day today at INS addressed the Naval Commanders on board Vikrant. The Commanders' Conference is being held on INS Vikrant for the first time. In the next phase of the conference, the Chief of Defense Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will also hold talks with the Naval Commanders. INS Vikrant is the first indigenous aircraft carrier which was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala.

6. (b) Mexico

India and Mexico signed an agreement on research, technology and innovation cooperation in New Delhi. This particularly includes aerospace, electronics, ocean science, biotech and several major technology sectors involved which further involve healthcare. Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard were present on the occasion. Mexico is located in the southern part of North America, to the north of which is the United States. Its capital is Mexico City.

7. (a) Pankaj Gupta

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited has appointed Pankaj Gupta as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Pankaj has replaced Kalpana Sampat. Prior to this, Pankaj held various senior positions at Citigroup, ICICI Bank and TCS.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: 03 March 2023