Current Affairs Quiz: March 09 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all ardent students and readers preparing for competitive exams. In today’s session, several topics have been included in the question-and-answer format such as Arun Subramaniam, Exercise TROPEX 2023, etc.

1. Which Indian-American was recently nominated as the Judge of the Southern District of New York?

(a) Geeta Menon

(b) Ajay Banga

(c) Arun Subramanian

(d) Rakesh Khurana

2. Which country has decided to recruit women in the army for the first time in 25 years?

(a) Colombia

(b) Ghana

(c) Azerbaijan

(d) Armenia

3. Who organised the operational level exercise TROPEX 2023?

(a) Indian Navy

(b) Indian Air Force

(c) Indian Army

(d) Indian Coast Guard

4. Who has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second time?

(a) Shantna Chakma

(b) Shukla Charan Noatia

(c) Sushant Chowdhary

(d) Manik Saha

5. Who has launched the mission ‘Har Payment Digital’?

(a) Reserve Bank of India

(b) State Bank of India

(c) Union Bank Of India

(d) Asian Development Bank

6. In which district of Jammu and Kashmir the army hoisted the tallest 'Iconic National Flag'?

(a) Udhampur

(b) Rajouri

(c) Doda

(d) Kishtwar

7. Who has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 11th Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya?

(a) Thomas A. Sangma

(b) Conrad K. Sangma

(c) Alexander Laloo Hek

(d) Prestone Tynsong

Answers:-

1. (c) Arun Subramanian

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-origin Arun Subramaniam as the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Arun Subramaniam is the first South Asian to be nominated for this post. Indian-American Arun Subramaniam was born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arun Subramaniam earned a Bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University in 2001 and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School in 2004.

2. (a) Columbia

Colombia has opened military services to women for the first time in 25 years. In February last month, a contingent of 1,296 women has been recruited into the Colombian army. Colombia has long compulsory military service for males aged 18 to 24. This year, the authorities have allowed women in the same age group to voluntarily join the army. Colombia is a South American country whose capital is Bogota and its currency is the Colombian Peso.

3. (a) Indian Navy

Indian Navy's operational level Exercise TROPEX (TROPEX) 2023 concludes in the Arabian Sea this week. About 70 Indian Navy ships, six submarines and over 75 aircraft participated in the exercise, the Indian Navy said. As part of the final joint phase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also participated. This exercise was conducted in the expanse of the Indian Ocean region over a period of four months.

4. (d) Manik Saha

Manik Saha took over as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second time after the BJP's victory in the assembly elections held on 16 February. Jayapal Satyadev Narayan Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saha and eight other MLAs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla Charan Noatia from IPFT took oath as minister.

5. (a) Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Central Bank will encourage local entrepreneurs to enable digital payments across 75 villages in the country. This Digital Village Program will be initiated with the help of merchants. It started during Digital Payments Awareness Week. Along with this, the 'Har Payment Digital' mission was also launched. Under this, Payment System Operators (PSOs) will select villages across the country and work to increase awareness of digital payments.

6. (c) Doda

The Army hoisted the tallest 'iconic national flag' in the hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir today i.e. March 09, 2023. The tallest tricolour was lifted by the GOC which is 100 feet high. During the ceremony, the GOC said that the flag is a tribute to the countless soldiers of the Chenab region who have made the supreme sacrifice protecting the unity and integrity of the nation. Doda is a district of the Jammu division.

7. (a) Thomas A. Sangma

As unopposed Speaker of the 11th Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya, Thomas A. Sangma has been selected. Chief Minister Conrad K. The Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has received the support of 45 MLAs. Recently, National People's Party Chief Conrad Sangma was sworn in as the CM of Meghalaya for the second consecutive time while Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The National People's Party has the status of a national party in India mainly concentrated in the state of Meghalaya. This party was formed by PA Sangma after breaking away from NCP in July 2012.

