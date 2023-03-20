Current Affairs Quiz: March 20 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as BPCL New MD, and ATP Masters Title, among several others.

1. Who has acquired Switzerland’s Credit Suisse Bank facing a financial crisis?

(a) Credit Agricole

(b) HSBC

(c) Standard Chartered

(d) UBS Group

2. Who has won the singles title of the Indian Wells Masters?

(a) Carlos Alcaraz

(b) Daniil Medvedev

(c) Rafael Nadal

(d) Matt Ebden

3. Who has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL?

(a) G Krishna Kumar

(b) Anupam Munda

(c) P K Sinha

(d) Kiran Pradhan

4. Who is the author of the book - ‘Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform’?

(a) Rajdeep Sardesai

(b) Rachna Bisht Rawat

(c) Chetan Bhagat

(d) Manoj Sinha

5. Who has been sworn in as the third Vice-President of Nepal?

(a) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

(b) Sher Bahadur Deuba

(c) Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav

(d) Arju Rana Deuba

6. Who has become the oldest player to win the ATP Masters 1000 title?

(a) Andy Murray

(b) Matthew Ebden

(c) Daniil Medvedev

(d) Rohan Bopanna

7. PM Mitra Mega Textile Park will be set up in how many states?

(a) 05

(b) 06

(c) 07

(d) 08

Answers:-

1. (d) UBS Group

Struggling with the financial crisis, Swiss bank Credit Suisse has been bought by UBS Group AG for 3 billion francs ($ 3.3 billion) under an all-stock deal. Credit Suisse was the second largest bank in Switzerland which has been bought by its biggest rival UBS Group AG. The Swiss government is also showing positive initiative to make this deal a success. The government is helping the bank with more than $100 billion in aid and financial backstops.

2. (a) Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 to win the Indian Wells Masters singles title. With this, he has become the ninth and youngest player to win the Indian Wells and Miami titles. Nadal won six titles before the age of 20. With this, Alcaraz has reached number 1 in the World ATP rankings.

3. (a) G Krishna Kumar

G Krishnakumar has recently been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This decision has been taken after the approval of the proposal of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Krishnakumar, who was the executive director of the company is associated with BPCL since 1987. He will remain on this post till April 2025. BPCL, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was established in 1976.

4. (b) Rachna Bisht Rawat

Journalist and author Rachna Biswat Rawat recently published and wrote a book called "Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform". This book focuses on the life, personality and principles of the late General Bipin Rawat. India's first Chief of Defense Staff died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in the year 2021. This book was presented by the author Rachna to the Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh. It is a tribute to the life and achievements of General Rawat.

5. (c) Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav

Ram Sahai Prasad Yadav has been elected as the third Vice-President of Nepal. According to the Election Commission of Nepal, Ram Sahai got 30,328 out of 52,628 votes. Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav started his political journey in 1990 with the Nepal Sadbhavna Party. Like the President, the Vice President is also elected by an electoral college consisting of members of the federal parliament (House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and provincial assemblies. The term of the Vice-President is of five years.

6. (d) Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest player to win the ATP Masters 1000 title. The 43-year-old Bopanna won the men's doubles title of the Indian Wells Masters with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden. Bopanna thus left behind Canada's Daniel Nestor, who became the oldest champion at the age of 42 at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters. This was Bopanna's fifth Masters 1000 doubles title, having won his first ATP Masters title in 2017.

7. (c) 07

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that PM Mitra Mega Textile Parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He further said that PM Mitra Mega Textile Park will promote the textile sector in line with the 5F (Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Fashion to Foreign) vision. PM Mitra Mega Textile Park will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textile sector. This would be a great example of 'Make in India' and ‘Make for the World’.

