Current Affairs Quiz: May 05 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the critical topics given in Q&A formats such as Bank for International Settlements, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, 'G20 TechSprint', etc.

1. With whom has the Reserve Bank of India launched the Global Tech Competition 'G20 TechSprint'?

(a) World Bank

(b) State Bank of India

(c) World Economic Forum

(d) Bank for International Settlements

2. Tropical storm 'Cyclone Mocha' in the Bay of Bengal has been named by which country?

(a) Yemen

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Indonesia

(d) Bangladesh

3. India has signed an MoU with which country for industrial research and development cooperation?

(a) France

(b) South Korea

(c) Israel

(d) Germany

4. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 'Vizag Tech Park', being set up by which group?

(a) Bharti Mittal Group

(b) Reliance Group

(c) Tata Group

(d) Adani Group

5. Who has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force?

(a) Air Marshal Surendra Sinha

(b) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

(c) Air Marshal Ajay Chowdhary

(d) Air Marshal Mahesh Kapoor

6. Which company has recently got the telecom license in India?

(a) Zoom

(b) Meta

(c) Tesla

(d) RailTel

7. Where was the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Goa

(d) Delhi

Answers:-

1. (d) Bank for International Settlements

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have launched a global tech competition 'G20 TechSprint'. RBI said that by 2023 Techsprint will focus on developing new technology for cross border payments. This Global Tech Competition will be open to developers from all over the world till June 4.

2. (a) Yemen

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a superstorm named 'Cyclone Mocha' in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas which is expected to hit the east coast between May 7 and May 9. The cyclonic storm has been named Mocha which is given by Yemen. The name is inspired by the name of Mocha (or Mokha), a Yemeni city on the Red Sea coast.

3. (c) Israel

India, Israel signed a MoU on industrial research and development cooperation to focus on several key technology areas. This includes aerospace, electronics instrumentation, civil, infrastructure and engineering, environment, mining, chemical and petrochemicals and agriculture sectors. Speaking on the occasion, Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, this agreement is a new beginning in India-Israel partnership in areas such as innovation, technology and startups.

4. (d) Adani Group

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone of Vizag Tech Park. The program was attended by Adani Group MD Rajesh Adani and CEO Karan Adani. Adani Group is setting up two data centers in the Rs 21,844-crore tech park, one of 200 MW and the other of 100 MW. This will be the biggest facility of its kind in the country which will be based on green energy.

5. (b) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force. He will be in charge of modernization of the Air Force. Prior to this, Ashutosh Dixit was serving as a senior Air Force officer in the South-Western Air Command in Gandhinagar (Gujarat). He was also a part of the Self-Reliant India campaign in the Air Force. He had joined the Indian Air Force in the year 1986.

6. (a) Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, the parent company of the video conferencing platform 'Zoom', has received a nationwide telecom license from the Indian Telecom Department. Under this, the company will now provide telephone service to enterprise customers in the country and the cloud based private branch exchange service (Zoom Phone) to enterprise customers. Zoom is an American company based on video conferencing.

7. (c) Goa

A meeting of foreign ministers of 8 member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Goa on May 4 and 5. The apex meeting of SCO will be held in New Delhi in July. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also participated in this meeting. Bilawal Bhutto is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years. In the year 2023, India is presiding over the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defense organization. It was established in 2001 and India became its member in 2017.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: May 04 2023