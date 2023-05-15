Current Affairs Quiz: May 15 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Hockey Tournament 2023, BrahMos Missile Launch, New Electronics Facility, etc.

1. The First Ministerial Meeting of India-EU Trade & Technology Council is to take place in which city?

(a) Geneva

(b) Vancouver

(c) Brussels

(d) Austin

2. Who will become the new CEO of Twitter?

(a) David Zaslav

(b) Linda Yaccarino

(c) Ed Bastian

(d) Shantanu Narayen

3. NASA partners with which Technology Company for a new Geospatial Foundation Model?

(a) Oracle

(b) Google

(c) Hewlett Packard

(d) IBM

4. ‘BrahMos’ Supersonic Missile was launched from which Indian Navy Ship on May 14?

(a) INS Mormugao

(b) INS Visakhapatnam

(c) INS Vikrant

(d) INS Vikramaditya

5. Which country is now India’s 3rd largest exporter as per Commerce Ministry’s survey?

(a) UAE

(b) Netherlands

(c) UK

(d) US

6. How much money Foxconn Interconnect Technology has laid out for Telangana’s Electronics facility?

(a) USD 400 million

(b) USD 450 million

(c) USD 500 million

(d) USD 610 million

7. Which team won the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023?

(a) Hockey Haryana

(b) Hockey Odisha

(c) Hockey Jharkhand

(d) Hockey Uttar Pradesh

Answers:-

1. (c) Brussels

The first ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council is going to be conducted in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium. This conference on May 16 (Tuesday) will include ministers from both sides. A discussion will be held to generate different ways to improve digital connectivity, trade and investments, clean energy, etc.

2. (b) Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the next CEO of the microblogging site Twitter or X Corp. She is an American Media Executive and has previously served as the head of NBCUniversal in advertising sales. Elon Musk announced his successor and said that she will work on business operations.

3. (d) IBM

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has collaborated with the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) to launch a new geospatial foundation model. This AI-based structure will transform satellite data into detailed maps of fires, floods and landscape transformations. This futuristic step holds the capacity to analyse climatic risks.

4. (a) INS Mormugao

The Indian Navy successfully test-fired BrahMos Missile with the help of INS Mormugao on May 14 (Mother’s Day). This highlights the firepower potential of the military operations of India. While BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile capable to be launched from various platforms, INS Mormugao is a Visakhapatnam-class warship commissioned since last year.

5. (b) Netherlands

The US and UAE are the top export destinations of India followed by the Netherlands as it acquires the 3rd position. The Ministry of Commerce revealed data after estimating the shipping of goods including electronics, aluminium, chemicals, etc. India’s trading with the Netherlands has increased from USD 8 billion to USD 13 billion in the past few years.

6. (c) USD 500 million

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Firm announced an investment amount of USD 500 million for the development of a new electronics manufacturing facility. To be built in Telangana state, IT Minister KT Rama Rao attended the inauguration ceremony. The company’s CEO Sidney Lu and other officials were also present. This will generate thousands of jobs directly in the first phase.

7. (a) Hockey Haryana

Hockey Haryana champions the 13th India Sub Junior Women National Tournament 2023. After the Haryana Hockey team won the feat, Hockey Jharkhand acquired the 2nd position. The winner was honoured with the trophy by a 3-2 score in the final match. The Hockey Association of Odisha bagged 3rd place by striking Uttar Pradesh Hockey by 4-3. This was an 11-day event with 28 competing teams.

