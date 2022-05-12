Current Affairs Today Headline- 12 May 2022
National News
- Indian Medical Association has written a letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET PG exam scheduled for May 21, 2022.
- Prime Minister Modi to participate in 2nd Global COVID Virtual Summit today evening.
- Honda Racing India rider Sarthak Chavan becomes first Indian to secure podium finish at Thailand Talent Cup.
- Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh kicked off the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2022 in Imphal. The Championship will continue till May 22.
- Prime Minister Modi to address Utkarsh Samaroh today in Gujarat’s Bharuch.
- Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami orders the officials to provide essential services to the people at their doorsteps.
- Odisha is constructing India’s largest hockey stadium at Rourkela for World Cup 2023.
- India elected as the Chair of Association of Asian Election Authorities for 2022-24.
- After Punjab blast, Haryana government to form an anti-terrorist squad.
International News
- Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ready to abolish executive presidency.
- Ahead of the key UN Security Council meet, Ukrainian experts call for oil embargo against Russia.
- White House will host a 2nd Global COVID19 Summit today. President Biden and fellow head of states from co-host nations will kick off the summit.
- Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China’s Chongqing airport after going off the runway.
- North Korea confirms its first-ever case of COVID-19 and declares a severe national emergency. The country has ordered nationwide covid lockdown.
- US-China Commission to brainstorm security implications over Beijing’s footprints in South, Central Asia.
- Curfew lifted for a few hours in Colombo, Sri Lanka. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa aid that he will appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet this week.
International Nurses Day 2022: Why the world celebrates May 12 as nurses day?
