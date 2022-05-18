Current Affairs Today Headline- 18 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 18 May 2022.
National News
- India reports 1,829 fresh cases, 2,549 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Indian delegation including R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur attend Cannes 2022 Red Carpet.
- Chemical & Fertilizer Ministry has constituted Joint task force for identifying critical chemicals to be produced in the country under chairmanship of Srivari Chandrashekar Secretary, Department of Science & Technology.
- UP govt accepts proposal to exclude new Madrasas from grant list in a cabinet decision on May 17.
- Rajasthani singer Mame Khan scripts history, becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India.
- Indian Army launches rescue operations in flood-hit Assam's Cachar.
- Court grants two more days to submit report on Gyanvapi mosque survey, removes commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.
International News
- Cannes Film Festival 2022 opened with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to world cinema.
- Finland and Sweden will submit their bids to join NATO together on May 18, despite Turkey's threat to block the military alliance's expansion.
- Germany to 'intensify' military cooperation with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
- US eases some sanctions on Venezuela to encourage political talks, according to an official.
- NASA's InSight Lander to retire this summer as accumulated dust on its solar panels saps its power.
- Pollution caused some 9 million people to die prematurely in 2019, according to a new global report.
- Billionaire Elon Musk said his purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was given assurances on the bots that he says plague the platform.
- The International Criminal Court sent a 42-member team to Ukraine on May 17 to probe alleged war crimes since the Russian invasion.
Sports news
- Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to take 250 T20 wickets.
- Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia among six wrestlers selected to represent country in CWG 2022.
- PM Modi to host Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent on May 21.
- World number two Daniil Medvedev lost at the Geneva Open in his first match after a hernia operation, leaving him short of practice ahead of next week's French Open.
- Life ban is imposed on wrestler Satender Malik by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after he thrashed referee Jagbir Singh.
