Current Affairs Today Headline- 7 May 2022
Morning Current Affairs
National News
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Raising Day event of the Border Security Organisation in New Delhi.
- India records new 3,805 COVID cases and 22 fatalities.
- Banned outfit ULFA-I awarded the death penalty to two of its cadres for their alleged involvement in spying.
- The Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt gen BS Raju attends the North Tech Symposium 2022 in Udhampur. Made-in-India-related equipment and gadgets were showcased at the exhibition.
- CyberPeace Foundation & Truecaller launched the TrueCyberSafe Training Program in collaboration with the Assam Police at Royal Global University, Guwahati.
- Gyaneshwari Yadav has bagged a silver medal in Junior World Weightlifting Championship 2022 held in Greece.
- Karnataka’s first floating bridge was inaugurated at Malpe Beach.
- The price of a 14.2 kg Domestic LPG Cylinder has increased by Rs. 50 with effect from May 7. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs. 999.50 per cylinder.
- Karnataka Health Minister slams the World Health Organisation for exaggerating the numbers of death in India due to COVID-19.
International News
- Sri Lanka Bar Association decries imposition of emergency, says ‘stifling protest no solution’.
- Will Smith’s film ‘Emancipation’ delayed to 2023 after the infamous slap incident.
- Sri Lankan President declares emergency amid the protest over the economic crisis in the country.
- US President Joe Biden declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone.
- Japan to use nuclear to cut dependence on Russian energy.
- North Korea fires an unidentified projectile: AFP News Agency quotes Seoul
International Astronomy Day 2022: Meteor Showers, eclipses- Check 5 major astronomical events of 2022
