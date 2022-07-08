Current Affairs Today Headlines: 8 July 2022
National News
- India sees single day rise of 18,815 new COVID-19 infections, 38 fatalities that push India's total COVID-19 tally to 4,35,85,554 and death toll to 5,25,343 deaths.
- Indian Railways terminates services of NHSRCL Managing Director Satish Agnihotri who was in charge of the government's bullet train project.
- PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,774 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
- Uddhav Thackeray-led faction moves Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision on June 30th decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in Maharashtra.
- BJP wins 102 out of 130 Gram Panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress wins 14.
- PM Modi to attend first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' today.
- Smriti Irani takes additional charge of Ministry of Minority Affairs.
International News
- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot from behind in the city of Nara, condition unknown currently.
- G20 meet begins in Bali, Indonesia with Antony Blinken (US Secretary of State), Sergey Lavrov (Russian Foreign Minister) in attendance.
- US President to hold talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a part of a larger delegation during the US president's visit to the oil-rich nation next week.
- The European Parliament votes 324 in favour, 155 against and 38 abstentions to urge the EU to make abortion a basic right.
- 'The Godfather' star James Caan passes away at 82.
- Uruguay suspends COVID vaccination for children under 13 years.
Corporate News
- Twitter says that it has removed 1 million spam accounts in a day.
- Mother Dairy cuts MRP of soyabean, rice bran oils by up to Rs 14 per litre.
- Akasa Air gets Air Operator Certificate from aviation regulator DGCA; to start services in late July.
- Vivo India remitted about 50 percent or Rs 62,476-cr worth of its turnover to China to avoid payment of taxes in India, said ED.
Sports News
- Rafael Nadal withdraws from semi-final, Nick Kyrgios advances to final of Wimbledon 2022.
- India lose to New Zealand but stay in contention for quarter finals in Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.
- India beat England by 50 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
