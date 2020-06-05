Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM announces Rs. 100 crore aid to for Raigad district

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 5 announced financial assistance of Rs. 100 crore for Raigad district which was most affected by the cyclone Nisarga.

Maharashtra CM made an announcement while he was visiting Alibaug taluka of Raigad district to go over the situation of the cyclone hit area, which is around 100 km from Mumbai.

The Chief Minister has also given orders for expeditious assessment of the damage that was caused by the cyclone that made landfall in the coastal district on June 3, 2020.

Maharashtra CM announced a relief package of Rs. 100 crore:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during his visit mentioned that for immediate relief for Raigad district, the assistance of Rs. 100 crore has been announced by the government. He further added that an estimate will be made regarding the amount required by the flood-affected areas. Just like Raigad, other districts will get help too.

He also asked the district officials to provide an aid of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of those dead. He ordered the officials to ensure the early restoration of electricity in Raigad district. Six have been killed in the district due to cyclone related incidents.

The CM has also directed the officials to assess the damage that was caused by the cyclone and to file a report on it in two days. He also held a meeting with senior officials at the district headquarters in Alibaug.

Affect of Cyclonic storm on the areas:

The storm uprooted the electric poles and blew away the roofs after it made its landfall in the Raigad district.

Along with Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri, 14 other districts have faced serious damages due to the cyclone. In Raigad alone, several homes have been destroyed and more than 500 electric poles were collapsed.

The National Disaster Response Force has been clearing trees and removing debris. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister informed that collectors have been asked to survey the damage and send claims. The compensation will be disbursed for the damages and the government will help in every way possible.