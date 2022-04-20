Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 20 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs, Ukraine, Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit and security pact with Solomon Islands and Indian-American Shanti Sethi among others.

1. Who has surpassed Virat Kohli to become fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs?

a) KL Rahul

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Shikhar Dhawan

d) MS Dhoni

2. Which nation has provided Ukraine with fighter planes?

a) US

b) UK

c) Poland

d) Germany

3. Which city is hosting Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit?

a) Ahmedabad

b) Surat

c) Gandhinagar

d) Jamnagar

4. Which nation has signed a security pact with Solomon Islands?

a) China

b) Japan

c) Australia

d) US

5. Indian-American Shanti Sethi has been appointed as which world leader's defence advisor?

a) Joe Biden

b) Boris Johnson

c) Kamala Harris

d) Justin Trudeau

6. All 100 smart cities will get integrated command and control centres by which date?

a) July 31st

b) August 15th

c) December 31st

d) May 30th

Answers

1. (a) Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul surpassed Virat Kohli and became the fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs in terms of innings on April 19, 2022. He reached the milestone in 179 innings at a strike rate of 138.18, breaking Kohli's record of 184 innings.

2. (a) US

Ukraine has received additional aircraft and spare parts from the United States to increase its fleet size amid the conflict with Russia. This was announced by US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby on April 19, 2022. Ukraine has received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air.

3. (c) Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar on April 20, 2022. WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

4. (a) China

China has signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands that seeks to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Islands. The agreement has been signed between the two parties despite the US warning as the Western Governments fear that it could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific.

5. (c) Kamala Harris

Indian-American US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi has been appointed as executive secretary and defence advisor of US Vice President Kamala Harris. Sethi is the first Indian-American commander of a major US Navy combat ship.

6. (b) August 15th

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced on April 18 that all 100 smart cities will have integrated command and control centres (ICCCs). While 80 of these smart cities already have these centres, the remaining 20 will have operational centres by August 15, 2022. The Minister said this while speaking at the 3-day ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanisation’ conference that began in Surat on April 18th.