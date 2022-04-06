Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 6 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as new COVID variant XE, Udyam Kranti Yojana, Indian Economic growth and new Temple portal among others.

1. Which city has reported India's first case of the new COVID variant XE?

a) Delhi

b) Mumbai

c) Bengaluru

d) Kochi

2. Which state's Chief Minister has inaugurated 13 new districts?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Telangana

c) Maharashtra

d) Karnataka

3. Which country will get weaponised drones for the first time ever?

a) Israel

b) France

c) UK

d) Germany

4. What is the name of the portal that has been launched by the Union Culture Ministry to watch temple rituals live?

a) Temple 360

b) 360 Degrees

c) Temple 90

d) Temple 180

5. Indian Economy has been projected to grow by how much percent in the current fiscal as per Asian Development Bank?

a) 7.5 percent

b) 7 percent

c) 6.5 percent

d) 5 percent

6. Which state's Chief Minister has launched Udyam Kranti Yojana?

a) Rajasthan

b) Uttarakhand

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Telangana

7. Who among the following cricketers bid farewell to International Cricket on April 4, 2022?

a) Aaron Finch

b) Faf Du Plessis

c) Ross Taylor

d) Quinton De Kock

Answers

1. (b) Mumbai

The first case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE has been detected in Mumbai, India. This was informed by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation on April 6, 2022. The new Omicron variant was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19, 2022. As per researchers, COVID variant XE is 10 times more transmissible than the previous strains. It could become the most dominant strain in the future. WHO is yet to officially categorise the variant.

2. (a) Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 13 new districts of Andhra Pradesh on April 4, 2022. Andhra Pradesh now has 26 districts, double than the earlier number of 13. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had promised the creation of new districts before the Assembly election in 2019 if YSRCP came to power.

3. (d) Germany

Germany will get weaponised drones for the first time after years of debate. The German armed forces have until now only been allowed to deploy unarmed drones for reconnaissance purposes. However, Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has shaken up the European nation.

4. (a) Temple 360

Temple 360 is a digital platform that will enable devotees to visit or do online darshan of 12 Jyotirlinga and Char Dham from any location. The portal will comprise live camera feeds of temples across India. The portal will allow devotees to perform e-aarti and several other services including E-Shringar and e-Donation.

5. (a) 7.5 percent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) informed on April 6, 2022 that the Indian economy is projected to grow by 7.5 per cent in the current financial year. The growth is expected to accelerate to 8 per cent in 2023-24.

6.(c) Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Udyam Kranti Yojana' on April 5, 2022. The scheme aims to facilitate self-employment among the youth. Under the scheme, the state government will provide a loan guarantee of Rs 1 lakh - Rs 50 lakh for self-employment with subsidies on the interest rates.

7. (c) Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor played his last Internation Match for New Zealand in the third match of the 3-match ODI series against the Netherlands at Seddon Park on April 4, 2022. New Zealand won the series 3-0, in a fitting farewell for the cricketing great.

Read Also: India reports first case of Coronavirus Variant XE from Mumbai; What is Omicron XE?