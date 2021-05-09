DCGI gives approval to anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use

The Drugs Controller General of India has given its approval for the emergency use of the anti-COVID drug- 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The drug by the DRDO has been approved as an adjunct therapy in the moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.

As per the statement by DRDO, an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-DG has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) which is a lab of DRDO in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad.

An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by INMAS, a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad. The drug will help in faster recovery of Covid-19 patients. https://t.co/HBKdAnZCCP pic.twitter.com/8D6TDdcoI7 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) May 8, 2021

Drug goes through three phases of clinical trials: Check Details

• In April 2020, as the country was going through the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic, the scientists of INMS-DRDO had conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology- CCMB, Hyderabad. They found that the molecule (2-deoxy-D-glucose) works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and had exhibited viral growth.

• Based on the results of the experiments, the DRDO-CDSCO allowed the phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in COVID-19 patients in May 2020.

• Later in November 2020, the DCGI further permitted the phase III clinical trials of the drug.

• The third phase of the trial was conducted on 220 patients from December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 Coronavirus hospitals that are situated in Delhi, West Bengal, UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.

• The detailed data of the third phase of the clinical trial was presented to the Drugs Controller General of India.

Clinical trial result shows faster recovery:

The clinical trials of the drug have shown that the molecule helps in the faster recovery of the hospitalized patients and also reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

A higher number of patients who were treated with 2-DG showed the RT-PCR negative conversion in the COVID-19 patients. The official statement added that the drug by DRDO will be of immense benefit to the individuals suffering from COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

In what way the drug by DRDO is significant?

The selective accumulation of 2-DG in the virally infected cells makes this drug unique. In the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of patients have been facing the deVere oxygen dependency and require hospitalization.

The 2-DG is expected to save lives because of the mechanism of operation of the drug in the infected cells. It will help in reducing the hospital stay of Coronavirus patients and the burden on the country’s health infrastructure.