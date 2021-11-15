Defence Minister inaugurates UP's first operationalized private sector defence manufacturing facility

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 13, 2021, inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s first operationalized private sector defence manufacturing facility in Lucknow.

The facility, established in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), Lucknow, will be run by Aerolloy Technologies which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTC Industries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stone for an integrated metal manufacturing facility under PTC industries that will produce key raw materials in titanium and other exotic alloys for aerospace applications.

Inaugurated the first operationalised private sector defence sector defence manufacturing facility in UP Defence Corridor.



Also, laid the foundation stone for an integrated Metal Manufacturing Facility under PTC industries for aerospace applications.https://t.co/IDll4qaV3w pic.twitter.com/h3Qt6hG8ZF — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Significance

• The private sector defence manufacturing facility in Lucknow will be able to significantly reduce India’s dependence on imports for all platforms which require titanium and nickel superalloys.

• The units will also prove to be a major milestone in the path of self-reliance in the times to come.

What will be the objective of defence manufacturing facility in UP?

Uttar Pradesh’s first operationalized private sector defence manufacturing facility in Lucknow will manufacture the parts for the aircraft engines, structural parts for aircraft, helicopter engines, drones and UAV, ultra-light artillery guns, submarines, strategy systems and space launch vehicles etc.

Achieving self-reliance in Defence manufacturing

The Defence Minister while speaking on the occasion applauded the PTC Industries and appreciated fact that PTC supplied products to the renowned companies in India as well as abroad, contributing to the Government’s vision of transforming the country into a net defence exporter.

The Union Minister, on PTC obtaining the clearance certificate of Critical On-line fittings (OLFs) for defence applications from the Defence Ministry recently, said that the recent clearance will prove to be a big step in ‘Make in India’ and achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Significant growth in defence exports

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that in the last 7 years, defence exports have crossed the mark of Rs. 38,000 crores and more than 10,000 SMEs have joined the defence sector.

He further added that the research and development, innovation, startup and employment have also increased as a result of the government’s policies that aim to achieve self-reliance in the defence industry of the country.