Defence Ministry approves procurement of 26 defence items from local suppliers 

Ministry of Defence has approved the procurement of 26 defence items from local suppliers under ‘Make in India’ initiative. The government issued a Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017 to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India.

Under the central government order, the Department of Defence Production has notified 127 items, in which the buyer preference has been given to local suppliers. Among the total 127 already notified items, 26 items have now been notified under clause 3 of the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017 to further encourage local procurement of defence items.

This means that these items will now be only purchased from local suppliers regardless of the cost of the items. However, the local suppliers will be required to meet the Minimum Local Content (MLC) as prescribed for each item.

The 26 items include items used in Shipbuilding Industry and Other items used in defence manufacturing Industry. The items for the shipbuilding Industry include watertight & weathertight doors, oil pumps, Gemini inflatable boat, battery loading trolley, high-temperature gasket and fibre glass cloth –E grade.

The defence items include electronic motor, cable assemblies, dual switch amplifier, sealing ring, weldox and hardox plate and modulator.

Following is the full list of items: