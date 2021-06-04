Defence Ministry, Mahindra Telephonics sign contract for 11 Airport Surveillance Radars

The Defence Ministry signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Limited, Mumbai on June 3, 2021 to procure 11 Airport Surveillance Radars with Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

The procurement will be made by the Defence Ministry under the Buy and Make category at a cost of over Rs 323 crore. The Ministry stated that the signing of the contract is an achievement of the centre towards its Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Significance

The installation of the 11 Airport Surveillance Radars will increase the air domain awareness around airfields and enhance the safety and efficiency in flying operations of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The project will enable absorption of technology, skill development and indigenous manufacture and boosting employment opportunities.

Key Highlights

• The 11 monopulse secondary surveillance radars are expected to be much more accurate in comparison to the conventional ones when there are several aircraft in close proximity in a specific area of airspace.

• The procurement will be made under the ‘Buy and Make’ category of defence procurement.

• Under the category, the initial equipment purchase can be done from a foreign company, which will be followed by indigenous production through an Indian company in a phased manner involving ‘Transfer of Technology’ of critical technologies according to “specified range, depth and scope”.

• The signing of the contract between the Defence Ministry and Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Limited will be a significant step forward towards achieving the objectives envisaged by the central government under the ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.