Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs. 1,349 crores to procure Integrated anti-Submarine warfare

The Ministry of Defence on August 27, 2021, signed a contract worth Rs. 1,349 Crores with Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) Limited in order to buy 14 Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Defence Suits (IADS) for the Indian Navy.

Mahindra Defence System (MDS) in an official statement mentioned that the competitive bids from the Indian companies were invited by the Ministry of Defence through open tender wherein the systems fielded were put through detailed trials at the sea to prove their capability.

The Ministry of Defence has continued to demonstrate its resolve to expand the ‘Make in India’ initiative as well as the resolve of the country to become Atmanirbhar in advanced technologies with the induction of multiple equipment through the homegrown industry.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a major contract to Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS) worth Rs 1349.95 Cr for the manufacturing of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy: Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS) — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Integrated anti-submarine warfare Defence suits: Significance

• As per the Defence Ministry, the contract with an Indian company under the ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ category of the defence procurement will be a significant boost to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission.

• It will provide a major fillip to the indigenous defence industry in technology development and production.

• The anti-submarine warfare system will also enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy.

What is IADS?

Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Defence Suits (IADS) is high-end underwater equipment that uses the latest technology. The system is designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats.

IADS is a versatile system that is capable of operations from all sizes of warships- small, medium and large. Under it, the complex array of sensors in water undertakes surveillance and provides inputs for the signal processing and analysis, in order to enable necessary action.

Defence Ministry’s first major contract with private sector:

The Chairman of Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, SP Shukla said that it is the first major contract with the private sector which is meant for underwater detection and protection from threats. The contract will once again epitomize the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

First of its kind technology system developed by Indian firm:

The Chairman of the Mahindra Defence System also informed that this advanced technology system will be the first of its kind which will be developed by an Indian company for the Indian Navy.

Mahindra Defence qualified the bid by proving the capability of the system through comprehensive testing by the Ministry of Defence in actual operations at sea before being announced as the winner. Mahindra Defence Limited will be supplying 14 IADS Systems to the Indian Navy warships.