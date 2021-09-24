Defence Ministry signs historic deal with Airbus for procurement of 56 C-295 aircraft

India on September 24, 2021 signed a contract worth Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 military transport aircraft. The C-295 military transport aircraft will replace Indian Air Force's Avro-748 planes.

The procurement has been long pending and it received formal approval from the Union Cabinet Committee on Security two weeks ago. While few of the aircraft will be procured in a fly-away condition, others will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL).

Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted, "Contract signed between Ministry Of Defence and Airbus Defence for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the IAF.

Key Highlights

•Out of the total 56 aircraft, 16 C-295 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition within 48 months of signing by the Airbus Defence and Space.

•The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India within 10 years of signing the contract. It will be manufactured by a consortium led by Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

•The C-295 aircraft is a military transport plane that has a capacity of 5-10 tonne.

•All 56 aircraft will have an indigenous electronic warfare suite.

• The Indian government plans to manufacture a large number of detail parts, major component assemblies and sub-assemblies of aerostructure in the country itself.

•Further, the centre also plans to set up a servicing facility for the C-295 MW aircraft in India before the completion of the deliveries.

Significance The project is the first-of-its-kind as it will be the first time that a private company in India (TATA) will be wholly manufacturing a military aircraft. The plan to replace the Avro-748 planes was accorded in principle approval around nine years back. In an official statement, Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata stated, "The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India."

All you need to know about C-295 MW aircraft

•Airbus C295 is a new-generation airlifter, known to be the most versatile, reliable and efficient tactical transport aircraft.

•It can operate during both day and night and is fully certified for combat missions in all weather extremes, ranging from desert to maritime environments and from extremely hot to cold temperatures.

•The new C295W version, equipped with winglets, is capable of transporting more payload over longer distances in hot and high conditions.