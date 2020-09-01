Defence Ministry signs Rs 2,580 crore contract with Indian companies for Pinaka missiles

The Union Defence Ministry has signed contracts worth Rs 2580 crores with Indian companies to procure Pinaka rocket launchers for six Army regiments under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The Defence Ministry's Acquisition Wing signed the contracts with Indian companies including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) and Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) on August 31, 2020. This was informed by the Ministry through an official statement.

The contract was signed after due approval from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Key Highlights

• Under the new deal, the Defence Ministry will be procuring six Pinaka Regiments comprising 114 rocket launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning system (AGAPS) and 45 command posts from Tata Power Company Ltd and Larsen & Toubro.

• On the other hand, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd will be providing the Ministry with 33 vehicles on which the rocket launchers will be mounted.

• The six Pinaka Regiments will be supplied to the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army. They will be deployed along the India's northern and eastern borders with China and Pakistan to enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

• The induction of the Pinaka Regiments is planned to be completed by 2024. The weapons systems will have 70 percent indigenous content.

Significance

The flagship project will showcase public-private partnerships under the aegis of the government of India, providing the much-needed impetus to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat in cutting edge defence technologies.