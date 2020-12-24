Defence Secretary launches NCC Digital Forum

The Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launched the DGNCC Digital Forum on December 24, 2020. The forum will be hosted on the DGNCC website.

The digital forum will provide a platform to the National Cadet Corps cadets all over the country to share their experiences of various NCC activities.

Objective

The Digital forum will help the NCC cadets to share their experiences, opinions and suggestions on NCC training, Social Service and Community Development and Sports & Adventure activities and other issues related to National Security, National Building and National Integration.

While speaking on the occasion, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC Cadets as Corona Warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic during Exercise Yogdan.

He further added that NCC imbibes the cadets with self-discipline, camaraderie, secular ideas and selfless service that motivate the cadets to excel in all spheres of life.

Significance

The NCC Digital Forum is a positive step towards digitization of NCC. This is in line with Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.