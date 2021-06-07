Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 7, 2021, launched ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ campaign in a bid to get all citizens above 45 years vaccinated against COVID-19 within this month.

“We are starting a ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Our goal is within four weeks if there is no shortage of vaccines, all the people above 45 years of age will be vaccinated in Delhi. The central government is providing vaccine doses for beneficiaries of this age group.”

The Chief Minister further mentioned that around out of total 57 lakhs people above 45 years in Delhi, 27 lakhs have been vaccinated with the first dose, and the remaining 30 lakhs are still to be administered with the first dose.

He further said that the vaccination centres for people above 45 years are not receiving a less than adequate response. Hence now, the authorities will reach out to people and ask them to get administered with their vaccine shot at the nearest vaccination centre.

Delhi has around 280 wards. The vaccination campaign will begin with 70 wards from today, June 7, 2021. Further, 70 wards will be covered in every week, he mentioned.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are being trained to reach every home to enquire about people above 45 years. The officers will inform the people about the vaccination slots available at the nearest booth. The BLOs have also been trained to convince individuals in case they refuse to go to the vaccination centres.

COVID-19 Tracker: Delhi

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths while 1,189 people recovered from the infection.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 14,29,244 while the total death count stands at 24,591. The total number of recovery cases from the infection is 13,98,764.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.5 per cent, the lowest since March 9, 2021, as per the health bulletin of the Delhi Government. There has been a steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

The national capital has 11,557 containment zones. The recovery rate of the city has gone up to 97.86 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.72 per cent.

So far, over 1.97 core COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi of which 76,857 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.