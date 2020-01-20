Delhi CM’s guarantee card: All you need to know

Delhi CM’s guarantee card: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released the ‘Guarantee Card’ of his Aam Aadmi Party on January 19, 2020. The move comes just ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The Guarantee card comprises 10 guarantees for all the residents of Delhi including 24x7 drinking water supply to every household, free bus services for students, affordable homes for needy, Mohalla marshals and continuation of 200 units free electricity initiative.

The Guarantee card also includes a promise of reducing the air pollution in Delhi by three times. The air quality level of the national capital had become a major concern, especially towards the end of 2019 when it had turned hazardous in several parts of the city.

AAP’s Guarantee Card: Ten Guarantees

1. The card guarantees a continuation of 24x7 uninterrupted power supply and free electricity for all up to 200 units. The card promises that electricity will reach each household through an underground cable, bidding goodbye to the web of overhead electrical wires.

2. The card guarantees the provision of 24x7 clean drinking water to each household in the next five years. The scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water will also continue.

3. The card promises to provide a world-class education facility for each child in Delhi.

4. The fourth guarantee listed in the card includes the promise of better health facilities for all citizens of Delhi.

5. The fifth guarantee is to provide the biggest and cheapest transport facility in the national capital. The CM promises to provide more than 11,000 buses and 500-kilometer Metro stretch in the city.

6. The sixth guarantee includes the provision of free bus travel to all students. The Delhi CM had recently made travel by public buses free for all women.

7. The seventh guarantee is to make Delhi pollution-free. The Delhi CM has promised to control the air pollution in the city, clean the Yamuna River and make the national capital garbage-free in the next years.

8. The eighth guarantee is to make Delhi safer for women. Delhi has promised to deploy 'Mohalla Marshals' to ensure the same.

9. The ninth guarantee is the provision of mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies.

10. The tenth and the last guarantee is to provide ‘pucca’ houses to those living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

Background

The Delhi Chief Minister stated that the Guarantee card is not a manifesto but much more superior to it. He stated that the card aims to address key issues that affect all the residents of Delhi.

The Chief Minister also promised to continue the free schemes that were announced earlier.