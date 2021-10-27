Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna: Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme to be resumed- Know eligibility criteria here

Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme: Delhi Government's 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, which was halted due to COVID will be resumed, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 27, 2021.

The Chief Minister informed that the Delhi government is trying that trains for 'Teerth Yatra' be made operational again within the next one month.

'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna' which was halted due to COVID will be resumed. We are trying that trains for 'Teerth Yatra' be made operational again within the next one month... All of you can register again: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/LFlAf7f6SJ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Ayodhya has been added in Delhi Government's Tirth Yatra Yojana. The pilgrimage scheme will be free of cost for aged people and they will also be allowed to bring a member of their family along.

Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi Govt's Tirth Yatra Yojana; to be free of cost for the aged people. They can also bring a member/kin along: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/TuOmPkgMLw — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

The decision to include Ayodhya in the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme was taken during a special Delhi Cabinet meeting. The announcement comes a day after the Delhi CM offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna

The 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana' was launched by the Delhi government in July 2018 to enable the senior citizens in the state to undertake a pilgrimage to several religious places across the country completely free of cost.

The scheme aims to benefit a total number of 1,100 Senior Citizens from every legislative assembly constituency. There are a total number of 70 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

The travel period under the pilgrimage is 3 days and 2 nights. The selected citizens are provided with insurance worth Rs 1 lakh. The applicants are selected on the basis of a lottery draw.

Over 35000 senior citizens have undertaken religious pilgrimage under the scheme.

Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna Beneficiaries

All senior citizens aged 60 years or above are applicable to undertake the pilgrimage under the scheme. The senior citizens can bring an attendant or family member with them who is of 18 years or above. The state will bear their whole expense.

Delhi's free pilgrimage scheme: Eligibility Criteria

1. The applicant must be a permanent resident of Delhi.

2. The applicant's age must be 60 years or above.

3. The senior citizen is allowed to bring only one attendant of 18 years or above.

4. All government employees are not eligible for the scheme.

5. Those who have taken the benefits of the scheme once cannot apply again.

The Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna was halted last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of religious places under Delhi Government's free pilgrimage scheme

Following are some of the places under the Delhi Government's Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna:

Vaishno Devi

Ayodhya

Jagganath Puri

Rameshwaram

Shirdi

Mathura

Haridwar

Rishikesh

Nilkanth

Vrindavan

Tirupati

Agra

Dwarka

Fatehpur Sikri

Ajmer

Pushkar

Amritsar

Ujjain

Anandpur Sahib

Bodh Gaya