Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna: Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme to be resumed- Know eligibility criteria here

Ayodhya has been added in Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme. The pilgrimage will be free of cost for aged people and they will also be allowed to bring a member of their family along. 

Created On: Oct 27, 2021 15:50 IST
Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme to be resumed: Delhi CM
Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme to be resumed: Delhi CM

Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme: Delhi Government's 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, which was halted due to COVID will be resumed, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 27, 2021. 

The Chief Minister informed that the Delhi government is trying that trains for 'Teerth Yatra' be made operational again within the next one month. 

Ayodhya has been added in Delhi Government's Tirth Yatra Yojana. The pilgrimage scheme will be free of cost for aged people and they will also be allowed to bring a member of their family along. 

The decision to include Ayodhya in the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme was taken during a special Delhi Cabinet meeting. The announcement comes a day after the Delhi CM offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. 

Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna

The 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana' was launched by the Delhi government in July 2018 to enable the senior citizens in the state to undertake a pilgrimage to several religious places across the country completely free of cost. 

The scheme aims to benefit a total number of 1,100 Senior Citizens from every legislative assembly constituency. There are a total number of 70 legislative assembly constituencies in the state. 

The travel period under the pilgrimage is 3 days and 2 nights. The selected citizens are provided with insurance worth Rs 1 lakh. The applicants are selected on the basis of a lottery draw. 

Over 35000 senior citizens have undertaken religious pilgrimage under the scheme. 

Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna Beneficiaries

All senior citizens aged 60 years or above are applicable to undertake the pilgrimage under the scheme. The senior citizens can bring an attendant or family member with them who is of 18 years or above. The state will bear their whole expense. 

Delhi's free pilgrimage scheme: Eligibility Criteria

1. The applicant must be a permanent resident of Delhi.

2. The applicant's age must be 60 years or above.

3. The senior citizen is allowed to bring only one attendant of 18 years or above. 

4. All government employees are not eligible for the scheme.

5. Those who have taken the benefits of the scheme once cannot apply again. 

The Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna was halted last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

List of religious places under Delhi Government's free pilgrimage scheme 

Following are some of the places under the Delhi Government's Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna:

Vaishno Devi 

Ayodhya

Jagganath Puri

Rameshwaram

Shirdi

Mathura

Haridwar

Rishikesh 

Nilkanth

Vrindavan 

Tirupati

Agra 

Dwarka

Fatehpur Sikri 

Ajmer 

Pushkar 

Amritsar

Ujjain

Anandpur Sahib

Bodh Gaya

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all