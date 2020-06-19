Delhi government plans world's largest COVID makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds

The Delhi government has been planning a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients under a sprawling tent in South Delhi. The world’s largest COVID-19 facility will be as large as over 22 football fields.

The planned facility with 10,000 beds and over 200 halls will come up at the South Delhi Campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The facility along with having a provision of the treatment will also provide accommodation for the doctors.

As per the secretary of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Vikas Sethi, the COVID-19 facility will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide. It will also have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. The spiritual center is located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

Key Highlights:

• The makeshift hospital will be the largest facility in Delhi so far. The complex is expected to be completely ready by June 30 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

• The complex has been constructed with tents, it will also have adequate lighting and fans. Coolers will also be installed in each hall of the facility.

• The spiritual organisation gave its approval for the COVID-29 facility only a few days back.

• On June 14, Delhi’s Lieutenant General Anil Baijlal had visited the spiritual centre and was informed about the arrangement plans of the facility.

Delhi preparing for rising COVID-19 cases:

As Delhi faces the problem of shortage of beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been planning of arranging 20,000 beds to deal with the crisis. To achieve the target, around 4,000 beds will be arranged in 40 small and big hotels in Delhi.

In order to deal with the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients, the central government has also decided to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi which will be turned into the facility centre for the treatment of the patients.

Delhi has a total of 9,647 dedicated COVID-19 beds in central, state-run and private hospitals. Out of these, 5,402 are already occupied.