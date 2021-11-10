Delhi govt to launch Anti-Open Burning Campaign from November 11 – Know Key Details

The Delhi government on November 9, 2021, announced that it will be launching the Anti-Open Burning Campaign from November 11 to December 11, 2021 in Delhi to curb instances of open burning and air pollution in Delhi. The announcement also comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi turned ‘hazardous’ when it touched 503 on the AQI index after Diwali. Meanwhile, 92 construction sites in Delhi were banned on November 6 for violating dust norms.

While announcing the Anti-Open Burning Campaign, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai mentioned he has written to the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to call an emergency meeting to deliberate on the issue of stubble burning. Rai also cited incidents of stubble burning between November 1 and 6 in neighboring states.

What is Anti-Open Burning Campaign?

The Anti-Open Burning Campaign is a month-long campaign that will be held from November 11 to December 11, 2021 to curb instances of open burning and air pollution in Delhi. The campaign has been launched by the Delhi government after a high-level meeting on the issue of air pollution in Delhi.

The high-level meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and the representatives of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs). The meeting concluded with 5 crucial action plans to curb air pollution in Delhi.

The Anti-Open Burning campaign is a joint initiative under which 10 different departments namely DPCC, Revenue Department, DDA, Development Department, DSIIDC, I&FC Department, and Cantonment Board, North, East, South DMC will assemble their teams for the implementation of the campaign.

Anti-Open Burning Campaign: 5 Key Action Plan

Around 550 teams from 10 departments have been given the responsibility to identify and eliminate any instances of open burning under the Anti-Open Burning Campaign. Of these 550 teams, 304 teams will work during the day and 246 teams will patrol during the night. The government has also directed all departments to formulate their own anti-dust cells.

The Green Delhi App will be available to the people of Delhi to report any unaddressed instances of open burning so that the corresponding team can take immediate action.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will aid in identifying the sources of pollution. All public transport will be promoted in line with GRAP and open fires will be banned in Delhi.

Water sprinkling drive will be expanded with the support of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, the Cantonment Board, and the DSIIDC. This will increase the number of tankers deployed more than 400. Currently, PWD handles the water sprinkling drive.

Spraying of the bio-decomposer over 4,000 acres will also be concluded by November 20, 2021 under the campaign.

Anti-Open Burning Campaign: Significance

The Anti-Open Burning Campaign will tackle the increasing air pollution in Delhi which is due to four reasons namely stubble burning, vehicular pollution, open burning of waste and landfills, and dust pollution.

While launching the Anti-Open Burning Campaign, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also highlighted the instances of stubble burning between November 1 and 6 in neighboring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Date Stubble Burning instances in neighbouring states Delhi AQI on that date November 1 2,077 281 November 2 3,291 303 November 3 2,775 314 November 4 3,383 382 November 5 5,728 437

