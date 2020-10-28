Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch Green Delhi app on October 29

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch Delhi Government's Green Delhi application at 12 pm on October 29, 2020. This was informed through an official release by the state government.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting on October 27, 2020 on the grievance redressal process related to the Green Delhi app with the concerned officials from different departments.

Nodal officers of Environment Department, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council attended the review meeting along with the Nodal officers of Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and National Highways Authority of India.

Green Delhi App

• The Green Delhi app is being launched to keep a check on rising air pollution in Delhi and bring pollution-causing activities to the state government's notice.

• People will be able to use the Green Delhi app to inform the government regarding complaints related to burning waste, industrial pollution and dust in the National Capital.

• The app will be based on photo and video complaint.

• The government informed that there will be a time limit for redressal of complaints received on the application.

• All concerned departments will be connected with the app and the complaints received on the app will be directedly sent to the concerned department.

• In case the complaints are not resolved in time, strict action will be taken against the concerned officer.

Delhi's Air Quality

Delhi's Air Quality deteriorated further early morning on October 28, 2020 with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

The Air Quality Index of the National Capital remained in the poor category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.