Delhi High Court Judge sets to take charge as DSCRC President

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal will be taking charge as the President of the Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission (DSCRC) soon. The centre has accepted her resignation for the position of High court Judge.

The retirement of Justice Sehgal as a judge of Delhi High Court was scheduled in June 2020. As per the official notification issued on May 21, 2020, Justice Sehgal has tendered her resignation from the office of a judge with effect from May 30, 2020.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal’s name was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2019, for the appointment as the President of DSCRC on a whole-time basis.

Key Highlights:

• The notification issued stated that Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has tendered her resignation from the office of Judge, Delhi High Court, in pursuance of Provision (a), to clause (1) of Article 217 of the constitution.

• The appointment of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal as a President of Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission (DSCRC) will be for five years or till she attains the age of 67 years, whichever will be earlier.

• During her tenure as a President of DSCRC, she will be entitled to emoluments which include salary, allowances, and other pre-requisites that have been admissible to the sitting judge of High Court.

• The other terms and conditions of the service will be regulated as per the order issued by the competent authority from time to time.

• These conditions will also be in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 read with the Consumer Protection Rules, 1987, as amended from time to time.

About Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal:

In 1981, Justice Sangita Sehgal obtained her degree in LLB from Delhi University and completed her LLM in 1983. She also did PhD in 2012 from Amity University, Noida.

Justice Sangita Sehgal was the topper of her batch of 1984 in Delhi Judicial Services. She joined the services in 1985. From April 2013 to December 2014, she served as a Registrar General of Delhi High Court and also workers as a Registrar (Vigilance).

She was placed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on December 15, 2014, and on June 2, 2016, she became a permanent Judge of Delhi High Court.