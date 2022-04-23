Delhi makes mask mandatory in public places with immediate effect, imposes fine of Rs. 500

Mask Rules in Delhi: Delhi Government, within three weeks of lifting its mask mandate, made masks mandatory with an immediate effect and imposed an Rs. 500 fine in case of violation as COVID-19 cases see a surge in the National Capital. The announcement came on April 22, 2022.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in a meeting had decided to make masks mandatory in the public places with a fine for any violation. The meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, among others noted that the COVID positivity rate has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight.

Is it mandatory to wear mask in car in Delhi?

As per the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, those traveling together in a private four-wheeler are out of the purview of the new rule. The order also does not mention if the people travelling in hired cabs and taxis will be required to wear masks.

Mask fine in Delhi 2022

As per the new mask rule in Delhi, a fine of Rs. 500 will be imposed on those not wearing a mask in public places.

Masks Rules in Delhi

Earlier on April 2, Delhi Government lifted the penalty of Rs. 500 fine for not wearing face masks in public places as COVID cases in the National Capital were fairly under control.

The State government had modified its rules for the people travelling in private vehicles on at least two occasions this year.

On February 4, the government allowed a single person travelling in a private vehicle to remain without masks, however, from February 26, it tweaked the rule to say that no fine for violating the mask norm will be imposed on those traveling together in a private vehicle.

COVID booster dose free in Delhi for those between the 18-59 age group

Delhi has also recently announced that it has made the COVID-19 booster dose free to all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 18 to 59 years. The doses will be available free of cost at the government vaccination centres. The decision was taken in the light of the recent surge in covid infections in the National Capital.