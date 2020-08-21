Delhi Sero Survey Result: Second Serosurvey shows 29% people exposed to COVID-19; Check Findings Here

Delhi Serosurvey Result: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Delhi Government jointly conducted the second serological survey in the national capital between August 1 - August 7, 2020. The second Serosurvey Results are out and reveal that 29.1% of Delhi's population has been exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic and has developed antibodies against the novel Coronavirus.

The survey findings clearly show that the prevalence of antibodies has increased in people by more than 6% in comparison to the first sero survey that was held between June 27 - July 10, 2020. The prevalence of antibodies is more in women at 32.2% than men (28.3%).

What does "developing antibodies" mean? The term "Developing Antibodies" means that people who contracted COVID-19, recovered, and developed antibodies to fight the disease. The development of antibodies lowers the chances of contracting the Coronavirus again in people.

Have a look at the results of the second Delhi Sero Survey below:

Second Delhi Sero Survey Results & Findings

- To conduct the second survey, Samples were collected from 15,000 people

- Delhi has population of around 20 million people and the findings of the second survey reveal that about 5.9 million people contracted the Coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) and recovered from it.

- Of these 5.9 million people, 29% recovered from the disease and other 71% did not develop the antibodies, implying that they are still vulnerable.

- Prevalence of antibodies is more in women than men

- Maximum antibodies were found in people of under 18 years of age

- Southeast district of Delhi saw the biggest increase in development of antibodies in people and the lowest increase was seen in people of Northeast Delhi.

Prevalence of Antibodies in different Age Categories

Age Category Percentage Less than 18 years 34.7% 18 years - 50 years 28.5% Above 50 years 31.2%

Prevalence of Antibodies: District-wise

District Second Survey First Survey Southeast District 33.2% 22.12% South District 27.2% 18.61% North District 31.6% - Central District 31.4% -

First Delhi Sero Survey 2020

- The first Delhi Serosurvey was conducted during June 27 - July 10, 2020.

- For the first survey, samples were taken from 21,387 people

- 22.86% people were found to have developed antibodies in the first sero survey

Third Delhi Sero Survey: 3rd round of the Serosurvey in Delhi will begin from September 1, 2020.

What is Sero Survey?

The serosurvey or serological survey means to conduct the testing of blood serum of a certain group of people to detect the presence of antibodies against any infection. The survey is carried out with an aim to identify people who have been infected and have now been recovered.