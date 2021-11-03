Dengue outbreak: Government sends teams of experts to 9 states and UTs with high caseload of dengue

The Union Health Ministry of India has sent teams of experts to nine states and UTs, which have been reporting a high number of dengue cases. The teams will support the states and the UTs in public health measures for the management and control of the disease.

According to the statement by the Health Ministry, this is in accordance with the directions that have been issued by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a review meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi on November 1, 2021.

The Health Minister had also directed the Health Ministry to extend help to the Union Territories and States that have a high incidence of dengue cases.

Dengue outbreak in 9 States and UTs

1. Haryana

2. Kerala

3. Rajasthan

4. Punjab

5. Uttar Pradesh

6. Tamil Nadu

7. Delhi

8. Uttarakhand

9. Jammu and Kashmir

Dengue Fever It is a mosquito-borne viral disease that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas. Those who are infected with the virus a second time are at a significantly greater risk of developing severe diseases. Symptoms- Symptoms include headaches, high fever, rash and muscle and joint pain. In severe cases, there is serious bleeding and shock, which can also be life-threatening.

Dengue outbreak in India: Key Highlights

• As per the Health Ministry, 1,16,991 dengue cases have been reported by the States and the Union Territories across the country

• A significantly high number of Dengue cases have been reported in some states in October 2021 as compared to the number of cases during the same period in the previous year.

• 15 States and the Union Territories in the country have been reporting their maximum cases in 2021. According to the Health Ministry, these states have contributed 86% of the country’s total Dengue Cases till October 31 compared to September.

What will be the task of experts?

The team includes the experts from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and the National Centre for Disease Control.

The team of experts has been tasked to assist and support these States and the Union Territories to mount an effective public health response.

The team has been asked to report on the status of vector control, early detection, availability of kits and medicines, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures, availability and use of insecticides, among others.

The team of experts to monitor the dengue outbreak will also brief the state health authorities about their observations regarding the outbreak of Dengue.

Background

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a review meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi on November 1, 2021. He had said that on the occasion, on-ground initiatives such as fogging, hotspot identification, and timely treatment will be carried out.

During the meeting, the Health Minister had also stressed active coordination between the Centre and the States during the meeting.