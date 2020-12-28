DiGiBOXX: Niti Aayog launches India's own cloud storage platform, 20GB storage for free users

Indian Government's policy think tank, Niti Aayog recently launched India's own cloud storage and data management platform-DiGiBOXX. The announcement was made by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant last week.

The service aims to offer both individuals and companies in India with a homegrown, aatmanirbhar cloud storage and file sharing and collaboration platform. All the data stored on the platform will be stored in India, unlike its foreign competitors.

The DigiBoxx cloud storage service will be initially available on web platforms and Android. The service will soon be launched for iOS app as well.

Storage Plans

The service has been priced at very affordable rates for individuals as well as business owners. It includes:

1. One free tier with 20GB storage.

2. A second tier with 5TB space at Rs 30 per month for individuals and freelancers.

3. One tier for small and medium businesses comprising up to 50TB storage at Rs 999 per month.

4. A customised final tier for enterprises with unlimited data storage with varied pricing.

DigiBoxx Cloud Storage: Key Features

•The platform claims to offer SSL file encryption along with features includeing integration with Gmail and real-time multi-user file collaboration.

•For the free tier, users can simply sign up with their mobile number and email address and get access to 20GB of cloud storage space.

•The free tier will allow multiple external collaborators, which means that users without DigiBoxx accounts may also get access to the files shared with them through the platform.

•The maximum size per file will be limited to 2GB in the free tier. The gmail integration and real-time file collaboration will be coming to the service soon.

•The individual users will be able to get access to 5TB storage space with size cap of 10GB per file for Rs 30 per month. The other features will remain same as that of the free tier.

•For small and medium businesses, the registrations for the DigiBoxx service will be valid for up to 500 collaborators and unlimited external users along with max storage of 50TB.

•The other features of the platform include web document previews, real-time collaboration, automated account backups to the platform, user management dashboard, and the ability to assign expiry dates to files.

•DigiBoxx will also offer customised cloud storage plans to larger enterprises with requirement for over 500 users, no per-file size cap, configurable total storage size and optional platform training.

•It will allow users to share heavy files with InstaShare, a file transfer app that allows you to transfer files to your Mac or iOS device seamlessly. It will support all file types.

Significance

The DigiBoxx interface slightly resembles that of Dropbox and it is a potential alternative of cloud storage apps such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, DropBox and even iCloud to some extent.

The Digiboxx platform will let the user manage pictures, videos, documents, folders and assets on-the-go on any device.