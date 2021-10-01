Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DigiSaksham: Joint initiative by Labour Ministry and Microsoft to enhance employability of youth

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 12:27 ISTModified On: Oct 1, 2021 12:35 IST

The Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on September 30, 2021, launched DigiSaksham in collaboration with Microsoft. It is a digital skills programme that aims at enhancing the employability of youth by imparting the digital skills that are significant in an increasingly technology-driven era.

DigiSaksham is Central Government’s joint initiative with Microsoft India and is an extension of the government’s ongoing programmes to support the youth from rural and semi-urban areas.

The Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, while speaking on the launch of DigiSaksham, said that the fast-paced technology upgradations, reskilling, constant skilling and up-skilling is a must.

Objective:

DigiSaksham programme which has been launched jointly by Labour Minister and Microsoft India will give priority to the job-seekers of the semi-urban areas belonging to the disadvantaged communities, including those who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DigiSaksham: Key Highlights

•  The job seekers will be able to access the training under the DigiSkasham programme through the National Career Service Portal.

•  Under the initiative, there will be basically three types of training- Digital Skills self-paced learning, VILT mode training and ILT mode training (instructor-led).

•  The ILT training under the initiative which is in-person training will be conducted at the Model Career Centres (MCCs) and National Career Service Centres (NCSC) for the SCs/STs across the country.

•  DigiSaksham initiative will be implemented in India in the field by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme India (AKRSP-I).

•  In order to roll out the digital initiative, Microsoft India has roped in Aga Khan Rural Support Programme- India and its knowledge partner TMI e2E Academy.

DigiSaksham: How the initiative will be significant for country’s youth?

•  Through the DigiSaksham initiative, nearly once crore active job seekers registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal will be able to access the training in areas such as Data visualization, JAVA Script, Power Bi, Advanced Excel, programming languages, introduction to coding etc. equipping them with the skills that are required in the digital economy.

•  The initiative will also equip more than 3,00,000 youth with technical skills in the first year.

•  Jobseekers all over the country will also be able to access the Microsoft learning resources such as data analytics, programming languages, advanced digital productivity, software development fundamentals on the National Career Service portal.

About National Career Service (NCS):

The Labour and Employment Ministry has been implementing the National Career Service Project as a Mission Mode Project for the transformation of the National Employment Service in order to provide a variety of employment-related services such as career counselling, job matching, internships, apprenticeships, information on skill development courses among others.

The services under the project have been available online which was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi in 2015. All the services on the portal are free of cost and the portal can be accessed directly from Common Service Centres, mobile devices, Career centres, cyber Cafes etc.

