Diksha Shinde, 14-yr-old Indian selected as panelist on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel

A 14-year-old Indian girl from Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Diksha Shinde has been selected as a panelist on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel. The panel meetings were held from July 12-16, 2021.

Diksha Shinde said that she wrote a theory that was accepted by NASA after 3 attempts. Then she was asked to write articles for NASA's website. She is a class 10 student.

While speaking on her selection, the 14-year-old said, "I just got an email from NASA about selection as a panelist on MSI Fellowship Panel. I was surprised to receive it. I will do my job between 1 am and 4 am on alternate days and also get a monthly honorarium for it."

Key Details

•Diksha Shinde said that she had read books by Stephen Hawking and then submitted an essay to NASA titled 'Questioning the Existence of God' in September 2020. Her essay was rejected in the first attempt.

•She revised the original essay by making some changes and submitted it again but it got rejected again.

•In December 2020, she decided to submit an article on "We Live in a Black Hole?", which was finally liked and accepted at NASA.

•The International Journal of Scientific and Engineering Research accepted Shinde's paper ‘Black Hole’ for publication in May 2021.

•She also won the research competition organised by International Astronomical Search Collaboration. She had provisionally discovered the ‘Main Belt asteroid’ in the competition.

•She later got an email from NASA, confirming her selection as a panelist for the MSI Fellowship panel in June.

•Her position entails assessing research ideas and presenting a collaborative approach to researching at NASA.

•The 14-year-old attends the research discussions every alternate day and is compensated for her role as a panelist.

What is next? The young Indian would get training at NASA on attaining the age of 18 years. She will also attend a conference that will be held in October 2021 with NASA bearing all her expenses.

Background

Diksha Shinde's father, Krishna, is the headmaster of a non-aided private school and her mother, Ranjana, gives tuitions.