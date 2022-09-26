Dilip Tirkey, former captain of Indian hockey elected as Hockey India President

Dilip Tirkey, a former Indian hockey captain, was elected as the Hockey India President on September 23, 2022. Tirkey is also a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 1998 Asian Games.

A former sportsperson and an Olympian has been elected president to head the national body for the first time in history. Hockey India elections were scheduled in October 2022, but since there were no contestants for any posts, thus the results were announced in advance. Tirkey, 44, is the latest addition to the player's list who has grabbed the top job in a sports body.

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey elected as the Hockey India (HI) president. pic.twitter.com/DdbOYd9vzS — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Dilip Tirkey: The Hockey India President

Tirkey who filed his nomination as President of Hockey, Odisha, was elected after Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief Rakesh Katyal and Jharkhand’s Bhola Nath Singh withdrew nominations on September 23, 2033. Bhola Nath has been chosen unopposed as secretary general. The International Hockey Federation has approved Dilip Tirkey and his team’s appointments. Tirkey also said that he will ensure that hockey reaches new heights in India under his command as an administrator.

Dilip Tirkey: Awards and Honours

Tirkey has a record of 412 international matches as a defender in his career spanning more than 15 years. He represented India at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996, Athens in 2004, and Sydney in 2000. Dilip Tirkey has been awarded Padma Shree in 2004 and Arjun Award in 2002. He has also been awarded Ekalavya Award in 1996 and ONGC-Hockey Year Book Award in 1998. Tirkey won the Showcase Odisha Awards in 2012.

Who is Dilip Tirkey?

Tirkey was born on November 25, 1977, and made his debut against England in 1995. Tirkey is the only tribal hockey player to represent India in three Olympics. On May 2, 2010, Tirkey announced his retirement from the international arena.

Background

Before Tirkey was elected president, Hockey India was subject to the COA's jurisdiction on the Delhi High Court’s order due to an alleged violation of the National Sports Act.